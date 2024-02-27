The Lego Group continues its expansion into Epic Games’ enormously popular gaming platform with the launch of Lego Islands Fortnite. The project features two action-packed Lego experiences built exclusively for the game using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

We already know that Fortnite is one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, but a few months ago, Epic tightened its grip on the industry by incorporating Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and Lego Fortnite into the base game for free. The latter has clearly seen some success, as the Lego Group has launched two more unique experiences: Lego Obby Fun and Lego Raft Survival.

These new Lego games are apparently “borne from favorite childhood memories of some of the Lego Group’s own developers” and are the perfect place to game together as a family thanks to Fortnite’s parental controls and safety features. Lego Raft Survival sees Blackbeard challenge multiplayer parties to stay afloat as he shoots at their raft with cannon balls. Collect wood and other supplies to fix your raft and outlast the deadly pirate captain.

Lego Obby Fun is the first official Lego-themed obstacle course in Fortnite, using Lego’s iconic bricks to build challenging platforms to climb on and jump to as you collect pizza, unicorns, and more. It’s not just one obstacle course though – when you play, you can spawn anywhere from the busy streets of Lego City, to Lego Ninjago’s mysterious dojos.

Kari Vinther Nielsen, Head of Play and Creator Growth at Lego Game said, “The power of UEFN, in the hands of our creative teams, is what makes these experiences possible and allows us to expand new genres across Fortnite, infused with Lego play. We can’t wait to introduce even more as the year goes on – this is only the beginning!” That’s right, the Lego Group has plans to unveil even more themed experiences for the platform throughout this year and the future.

That's everything you need to know before hopping into Fortnite Lego Islands.