How to get fertilizer in Lego Fortnite

We hope you’re ready to do some dirty work, as our Fertilizer Lego Fortnite guide gives you all the details on how to get the material in-game. Some of you can likely guess what it is, and to those that don’t, we say hold your breath and don’t think about it. Anyway, allow us to tell you how to get some fertilizer and what it can do for you in Lego Fortnite.

Anyway, let’s take a look at our Fertilizer Lego Fortnite guide.

How do I get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite?

To get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite, you need to pick up animal poop. Yes, really. Luckily, this means you’re never short on fertilizer, as there are many animals wandering the world, and you can even speed up how quickly they drop a stud if you feed them corn and seeds. If you don’t want to keep wandering the land in search of fertilizer, you can raise your own animals at your farm once you lay the groundwork.

Honestly, the main reason you need fertilizer is to craft garden beds that you can use to grow and harvest crops. Mind you, it’s not just fertilizer that you need; there’s also soil to consider. Luckily, in order to get soil you just need a shovel and some ground to dig up, and that’s it.

