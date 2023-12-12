How to get Knotroot in Lego Fortnite

Our knotroot Lego Fortnite guide is crucial reading for those navigating their own blocky world. You see, knotroot is a valuable resource that you need for various recipes and upgrades. Naturally, such a material isn’t so easy to harvest, but we’re here to tell you exactly what you need to get some knotroot.

Anyway, let’s dive into our knotroot Lego Fortnite guide.

How do I get knotroot in Lego Fortnite?

You can get knotroot by harvesting it in caves found throughout the world. However, it’s not as simple as going in and grabbing it with some basic gear; you need an uncommon forest axe. To unlock the recipe for that, you first need to gather eight planks and three shells to upgrade your crafting bench to level two.

After that, you need to get three bones and three wooden rods. You can get bones by defeating the skeletons that wander the land at night, while wooden rods come from using wood at the lumber mill. Once you have those materials, you can craft the uncommon forest axe at your crafting bench. Now you’re ready to get some knotroot, just wander into caves and look for knotted roots on the walls (hence the name), and hit it until it drops to the floor. That’s all there is to it.

