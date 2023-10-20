Fortnite login: everything you need to know to login

The Fortnite login on mobile can play up from time-to-time, however, so we’ll go over some fixes down below. Before you get going, though, you may want to think about enabling two-factor authentication for safety reasons – you can never be too safe, after all. You’ll also need to know how to enable Fortnite crossplay if you want to play with pals on different platforms.

If you are looking for some other games like Fortnite, check out our list of the best mobile multiplayer games. We also have great lists for both the best Android games, and the best iOS games!

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite logins and any issues you may face.

How to download Fortnite mobile

It is no longer possible to play Fortnite on iPhones, due to ongoing legal battles between Epic and Apple. Similarly, you won’t find Fortnite on the Google Play app, but you can download it on Android from the official site, here.

We could get Fortnite back on all mobile devices, though – in an interview with GameSpot, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney expressed his desire to bring the Epic Games Store to Android and iOS. He was far more confident about pulling it off on the former than the latter, especially considering the lawsuit between Epic and Apple over the last year. Either way, you’ll probably have to head there to download Fortnite on your phone in the future, if and when it happens.

How to login to Fortnite

However you play Fortnite, logging in is super easy. When you boot up Fortnite on your phone, you are presented with a button that says “Tap to Start”. Tap it and then sign in to an existing account or create a new one. If you already have an Epic account, use your sign-in details. If you don’t, you can create one in-game, and it won’t take you too long at all.

How to enable Fortnite 2FA

You can enable Fornite two-factor authentication (2FA) by going to Epic’s website and signing in. Go to your account, then Password & Security, and then scroll down to two-factor authentication. Once you’re there, you’ll be given three options on how to add more security to your account. These include; using an authenticator app, getting a unique code sent to your phone every time you sign in, and getting a code sent to your chosen email address. If you’d like a more detailed breakdown, check out the video above from Epic Games.

How to enable Fortnite crossplay

To enable crossplay on Fortnite, all you need to do is set up an Epic Games account – chances are you have one already. Make sure to link your account and use it to add friends who play on different platforms. Then simply log into Fortnite and hit the Party Finder option on the main screen. There you’ll find all your Epic Games friends regardless of their platform.

And there you have it, how to do a Fortnite login, and everything else you need to do before you can jump into a game. If you’d like to keep up to date on Epic Games’ battle royale, then we also have a Fortnite Chapter 4 guide that we update regularly. Keeping on top of all the incoming and outcoming changes can be a bit of a pain, so we hope that makes it a tad easier.

For some game recommendations, we recommend trying the following and grabbing some freebies with Genshin Impact codes and Roblox Promo codes.