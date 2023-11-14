Fortnite tournaments

Fortnite tournaments are a great way to flex your competitive muscles in Epic Games’ hit battle royale, so head below to find all the details you need.

Fortnite tournament -- three characters on a purple background. On the left, a woman with half head shaved, half short fringe, arm out in a cool pose. In the middle, a man with a beard holding a gun in a camp hoodie, hood up. On the right, a person pumping their bicep in a llama costume.
Fortnite 

Fortnite tournaments take place all over the world on multiple different platforms, so if you fancy dropping from the skies for some competitive gameplay, it’s worth having a look. Of course, it takes skill to win, but if you think you’ve got what it takes, check out the timetable below.

Also, be sure to check back here regularly for updates, as we’ll add brand-new Fortnite tournaments as soon as they’re announced. For more, check out our Fortnite leaks, Fortnite creative, Fortnite characters, Fortnite map, Fortnite dances, and Fortnite Fishstick guides.

When’s the next Fortnite tournament?

The best place to keep up to date with Fortnite tournaments is Epic’s own website dedicated to competitive play. There you can find the regions and platforms covered, and pick one you think you’d be good at.

To hone your skills while you wait for the next Fortnite competition, why not check out our Fortnite patch notes guide?

