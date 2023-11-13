Fortnite map – Chapter 4, Season OG

The Fortnite map has had an overhaul for Fortnite OG, bringing back old locations, characters, and loot hordes to help you out in this battle royale hit.

Epic Games’ battle royale hit is ever-changing to keep things fresh. The Fortnite map is no exception, with many changes throughout the years. Finding loot, characters, and other treats is key to victory, so knowing the map is a vital skill.

Okay, let’s get cartographical.

Fortnite map

Above, you can find the Fortnite map for Chapter 4, Season OG. All the points of interest can become hot spots – so head onwards to find out how to tell where they are.

How do I find hot spots on the Fortnite map?

To find hot spots in Fortnite, open up the map and look at the different place names. If a place’s name is golden, it means there’s a hot spot there. Head there to find drones full of loot for extra goodies to help you win.

As you can see in the Fortnite map photo above, even if the places are undiscovered, you can still see the golden hue signifying that there's good loot there.

