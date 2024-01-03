All Chapter 5 Fortnite guns, items, and vaulted weapons

Dive into the action with all of the Chapter 5 Fortnite guns, items, and vaulted weapons in this list. Whether you’re on the hunt for OP weapons, or if you’re trying to work out whether one of your top guns has been vaulted, we’ve got all the answers here.

Chapter 5 new Fortnite guns

Here are all of the Fortnite guns and other weapons added in Chapter 5. Keep in mind that a few of them require special Oathbound chests to obtain.

Ranger Pistol

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Hyper SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Striker AR

Nemesis AR

Enforcer AR

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Chapter 5 Fortnite items

Below, you can find a list of all the useful Fortnite items you can find in Chapter 5.

Ballistic Shield

Grapple Blade

Cluster Clinger (Throwable Explosive)

Bush Bomb (unvaulted)

Fishing Rod (unvaulted)

Chapter 5 Fortnite vaulted weapons

Here are all the weapons that are now vaulted as of Chapter 5. Hopefully, we’ll see some of them make a return in the future!

Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Minigun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun

Flint-Lock Pistol

Dual Pistols

Combat Shotgun

Drum Shotgun

Infantry Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Proximity Launcher

Hand Cannon

P90 SMG

Suppressed SMG

Grappler

Grapple Glove

Air Strike

All Terrain Kart

Hoverboards

The Baller

Shopping Cart

Chug Jug

Junk Rift

Bush

Storm Flip

Rift-to-Go

Shockwave Grenades

And that's all the Chapter 5 Fortnite guns, items, and vaulted weapons so far.