All Chapter 5 Fortnite guns, items, and vaulted weapons

Dive into the action with all of the Chapter 5 Fortnite guns, items, and vaulted weapons in this list. Whether you’re on the hunt for OP weapons, or if you’re trying to work out whether one of your top guns has been vaulted, we’ve got all the answers here.
Chapter 5 new Fortnite guns
Here are all of the Fortnite guns and other weapons added in Chapter 5. Keep in mind that a few of them require special Oathbound chests to obtain.
- Ranger Pistol
- Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Hyper SMG
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Striker AR
- Nemesis AR
- Enforcer AR
- Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
Chapter 5 Fortnite items
Below, you can find a list of all the useful Fortnite items you can find in Chapter 5.
- Ballistic Shield
- Grapple Blade
- Cluster Clinger (Throwable Explosive)
- Bush Bomb (unvaulted)
- Fishing Rod (unvaulted)
Chapter 5 Fortnite vaulted weapons
Here are all the weapons that are now vaulted as of Chapter 5. Hopefully, we’ll see some of them make a return in the future!
- Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Minigun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Flint-Lock Pistol
- Dual Pistols
- Combat Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Infantry Rifle
- Grenade Launcher
- Proximity Launcher
- Hand Cannon
- P90 SMG
- Suppressed SMG
- Grappler
- Grapple Glove
- Air Strike
- All Terrain Kart
- Hoverboards
- The Baller
- Shopping Cart
- Chug Jug
- Junk Rift
- Bush
- Storm Flip
- Rift-to-Go
- Shockwave Grenades
