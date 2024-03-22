FunPlus teams with Skydance to create Foundation: Galactic Frontier

State of Survival creator FunPlus unveiled its next project at the Future Games Show, and it comes from a close partnership with Skydance. The mobile game in question is Foundation: Galactic Frontier, which is based on the award-winning Apple TV+ show Foundation.

Like many space games out there (especially the best Star Trek games), you take the role of a captain, leading your very own crew and fleet as you explore the cosmos. Yes, that means traveling to exotic locations, though not all of them are welcoming, so you’d best be ready to engage in combat. If you’re a fan of the Apple TV+ you’re in for a treat, as the game is set to take you on a whole other adventure, though it’s also a good entry point for those who are completely new to Foundation.

Should you not be familiar with it, the sci-fi show is based on the Foundation series of books by Isaac Asimov, and it takes you on a galactic adventure as a group of exiles fight to save the galaxy. It’s even Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

“We are thrilled to bring the immersive world of ‘Foundation’ to life in the upcoming Foundation: Galactic Frontier,” says FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic. “We aim to captivate sci-fi fans and provide them with a blockbuster experience that immerses them in this rich and world-renowned universe. Foundation: Galactic Frontier is set to redefine the genre and provide an immersive gaming experience like never before.”

While we don’t know a release date or a great detail of what the game entails, you can pre-register for it on both iOS and Android by visiting the Foundation: Galactic Frontier website. You can even earn rewards for doing so, assuming the community hits the pre-registration milestones.

