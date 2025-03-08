What are the best Star Trek games? These titles are an opportunity to explore a vast cosmos, populated with the diverse range of species seen throughout the many other pieces of Star Trek media. Whether you prefer playing alone or love a good multiplayer experience, there are Star Trek games to scratch every itch.

On the one hand, we’ve included games like Star Trek: Legends, which are among the best mobile games, but then there’s Star Trek Online, which offers a wonderfully immersive MMO experience to PC and console gamers. Some of these may well be considered among the best sci-fi games ever made.

Here are the best Star Trek games:

Star Trek Online

The Klingons have left the Federation, the Borg are back with a vengeance, and Dominion is growing stronger and getting to make a return – all in all, the future of Star Trek Online isn’t looking so utopian. Nonetheless, this MMORPG opens the doors to some fascinating stories and includes appearances by many original cast members, including Leonard Nimoy, Michael Dorn, Jeri Ryan, and many more.

If you’ve ever wanted to lose yourself in the Star Trek universe, this is your opportunity to do so. With such vast troves of history and lore, Star Trek is a great franchise to build an immersive MMO around (although Lore himself isn’t actually in it). You can easily spend hundreds of hours on its vast offering of missions.

Play Star Trek Online for free. Play for free

Star Trek Fleet Command

Star Trek Fleet Command is an open-world strategy MMO set in Star Trek’s Kelvin timeline. Enter a galaxy on the brink of war as Federation, Klingon, and Romulan forces vie for control of the Alpha and Beta quadrants. Recruit officers, collect ships, and explore strange new worlds like commanders before you. You can switch between PC and mobile for an experience with full cross-play and cross-progression.

Play Star Trek Fleet Command for free.

Star Trek Timelines

Adventure across the galaxy with characters and ships from all across the Star Trek timeline in this mobile strategy game. Experience original missions made exclusively for the game, engage in ship-to-ship combat, and invite your friends to play alongside you.

Star Trek: Legends

This team-based RPG is exclusive to Apple Arcade and puts you in command of the U.S.S. Artemis. Recruit over 40 of your favorite characters from across the Star Trek franchise and use them to build the perfect teams for every scenario.

There we have it, the best Star Trek games on mobile. However, you might also like to check out our list of the best Star Wars games – and our list of the best games like Starfield also has a number of great sci-fi experiences on it.