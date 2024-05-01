Love them or hate them, Funko’s Pop Vinyls are a global phenomenon, and they’re not going away any time soon as 10:10 Games and Funko just announced the Funko Fusion release date. The game features over 20 NBCUniversal franchises in the iconic Pop Vinyl style.

Seemingly following in the footsteps of games like Fortnite with its plethora of licensed character skins and crossovers, Funko Fusion is “a festival of fandom like never before.” It’s also 10:10 Games’ debut title, but considering TT Games’ Jon Burton is one of the studio’s co-founders, Universal can trust that its IP is in good hands. If you don’t believe us, just look at the dozens of ultra-successful Lego games from TT. In fact, some early reactions online have compared Funko Fusion to the studio’s toys-to-life crossover game, Lego Dimensions.

Funko Fusion is an action-adventure game that celebrates and combines the characters and worlds from film and TV franchises like Jurassic Park, Chucky, The Umbrella Academy, and Battlestar Galactica into a huge pop culture mash-up. From the trailer, it looks like a mysterious purple force has possessed various Funkos across the multiverse and your heroes must team up to defeat them. There’s also an online co-op mode, so you can get together with your fandom friends to beat up baddies from across Universal’s suite of shows and movies.

When is the Funko Fusion release date?

Funko Fusion launches on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles on September 13, 2024. You can pre-order the game now on the Nintendo eShop or reserve yourself a physical copy at selected retailers. Plus, if you pre-order the game you get access to two exclusive playable characters – The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes and Michonne, plus an additional outfit for each of them.

Arthur Parsons, Co-founder and Head of Publishing at 10:10 Games, says, “Funko Fusion is the ultimate celebration of fandom, blending beloved movie and TV properties for every generation with humor, fun mechanics, and fast-paced high-adrenaline action. Funko Fusion is the experience we believe fans are waiting to play, and finally, on a personal note, I get to have He-Man in a video game!”

