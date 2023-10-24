Jurassic World games on Switch and mobile 2023

It’s a bit far-fetched, but Jurassic Park is an iconic film, then followed up by Mario’s voice actor Chris Pratt giving it a go in Jurassic World. The two series are big successes, but, despite this, there aren’t too many Jurassic World games.

There are more Jurassic Park games, but sadly there aren't any on Nintendo Switch or mobile. Once you've had your prehistoric fill, check out our guide to the best Batman games, FPS games, and scooter games for lots of different experiences.

Anyway, here are all the Jurassic World games on Nintendo Switch and mobile:

Are there any Jurassic Park games on Switch or mobile?

There are no Jurassic Park games on Nintendo Switch. While there used to be some Jurassic Park games on mobile, they aren’t available to download from conventional app stores. You may be able to find an APK of an old version online, though do this at your own risk.

Jurassic World Alive

Jurassic World Alive isn’t exactly the best game in the world, but any dinosaur obsessive is going to have a good time. It takes the Pokémon Go model and fills the world with AR dinosaurs for you to find. While it didn’t take the world by storm on release in 2018, there’s a solid fanbase and consistent updates, so it’s still worth giving a go.

Jurassic World Evolution

Frontier Developments, the minds behind Jurassic World Evolution, are legends in the genre of management sims. Instead of rollercoasters, however, you’ve got to manage dinosaurs. Breed them together, build out your park, and get revenue while avoiding any horrible, toothy disasters, if you know what I mean.

Jurassic World: The Game

Jurassic World: The Game is an early title from the same developer as Jurassic World Alive, Ludia. It’s a simulation game akin to Evolution but designed for mobile. You build up a park, construct buildings, and choose dinosaurs to battle it out with a rival. It’s sort of an evolution of Ludia’s 2012 title Jurassic Park Builder, and worth a look if you fancy.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Jurassic World Aftermath is a videogame designed for VR, then ported in a full collection to Switch. While it does lose some of its charm outside of a headset, it’s a good option if you get motion sick. It’s a straightforward stealth game, sure, but with a first-person perspective and a bunch of velociraptors on your tail, I’m sure you could get immersed easily enough.

Lego Jurassic World

With classic Lego gameplay, a good sense of humour, and a co-op mode, this is probably the best game to get your Jurassic fix. You run around, solving puzzles and smashing up Lego, all while recreating classic scenes from the movie in that silly Lego fashion. It’s more of the same from the Lego franchise, sure, but the only one that gives you dinosaurs.

That's all the Jurassic World games we could find.