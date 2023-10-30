FNAF Security Breach review – breaking away from protocol

In December 2021, FNAF fans got to see the franchise in a new light thanks to Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach. Typically a FNAF game has you spend five terrifying nights in a fight for survival, yet Security Breach condenses the terror into one single night. That isn’t the most interesting change, however, for the game adopts free-roam gameplay, meaning you get to actively explore the pizzeria.

Actually, it’s more accurate to say complex, for Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex is a huge mall. The game begins with FNAF’s Freddy and the gang (FNAF’s Monty, FNAF’s Roxy, and FNAF’s Chica) performing on stage, until Freddy seemingly malfunctions, at least. From the get-go, I adore the game’s aesthetics; the glam rock look really suits these animatronics – seriously, David Bowie would be proud. Well, until they go on a murderous rampage.

Okay, so rampage is a strong word, as they don’t actually kill anybody as the audience fans out and leaves the complex following Freddy’s malfunction, and all the animatronics return to their respective rooms. However, this is where the game properly begins, as you soon take control of FNAF’s Gregory who happens to be hiding in Freddy’s stomach compartment. Unfortunately for the poor boy, escaping this facility is much easier said than done.

Knowing he’s still in the building, the security guard, FNAF’s Vanessa, starts to look for him, instructing the animatronics and employee robots to do the same. Yet, unbeknownst to her, Roxy, Chica, Monty, and the other bots are acting aggressively, and it’s unclear why. Luckily, this isn’t affecting Freddy, who helps hide Gregory and attempts to aid in his escape.

To get accustomed to using the security system, you need to use it to evade Chica as she attempts to hunt you down. Knowing where she is helps you to decide where to hide or where to move. It’s crucial to familiarize yourself with this to survive the night. Admittedly, in my panic, I simply run and hope for the best, a tested method with about a 50% success rate.

Next on the agenda is to gain high-security access, and this is what leads Gregory to fully explore the complex. Naturally, some encounters with the animatronics are unavoidable, leading to numerous boss fights. Each one offers something different, so you need to change up your strategy and adapt accordingly. Personally, I enjoy the fight with Monty, mainly because I get to shoot toy guns at a target. Conversely, it’s the battle with FNAF’s Moondrop I hate the most, but that’s because it does its job well.

What I mean by that is it sets me on edge. Running around a jungle gym, a children’s plaything while fixing fuses as a murderous animatronic chases me causes so much tension I could cut it with a knife. The fact that Moondrop is the first boss does a good job of setting the tone for the rest of the game.

It’s not just the boss fights and prowling animatronics you need to worry about either, as the Pizzaplex is crawling with security bots. If one gets you, it’s game over. Truly, you need to be fully aware of your surroundings due to the ongoing danger, which keeps you in a permanent state of suspense. You know that one wrong move spells certain death, giving a sense of dread that helps Security Breach succeed in taking FNAF in a new direction.

Another thing that’s new is the six endings. Yes, there are six different ways in which this story can end. Some are good, others are bad, and one is downright ugly. Yes, the game has been out for some time, but I won’t dive into spoilers. All I’ll say is that you need to be willing to put in some effort and not cut corners if you want the best possible outcome for Gregory and Freddy; this means backtracking to fully defeat Monty and Chica to get upgrades for Freddy. Or, if you want to see what the villainous Vanny has in store, take the easy options throughout the game.

The amount of endings on offer gives Security Breach a great level of replayability, especially since it can take considerably longer to finish the game with either the Burntrap or Princess Quest endings. It’s a good idea to go for a simpler conclusion in your first outing to get a lay of the land and come to grips with all that you can do in the game.

However you choose to approach FNAF Security Breach, it takes the series in a brave new direction, succeeding in what it set out to do. I recommend giving the game a try this Halloween if you’re yet to do so. It represents a new start for Freddy and the gang, and it gives me hope for the future of the franchise.