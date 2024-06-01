The Gamefam Creator Fund is the leading metaverse media company’s way of giving back to the UGC community across games like Roblox and Fortnite, offering up to $5 million of funding to creators with ambitious game ideas. Alongside monetary investment, this scheme also offers creators expert advice and support from Gamefam’s industry specialists.

In the past, Gamefam has worked with global media partners to produce high-quality, successful integrations across UGC games like Roblox and Fortnite, including Sonic Speed Simulator, which currently holds the title of Roblox’s number-one branded game of all time. Budding UGC creators and game developers can now apply for the company’s Creator Fund to get their hands on the advice, experience, and resources needed to bring their games to life.

Successful applicants will receive funding for their project between $10k and $100k+, as well as game design advice, roadmap planning assistance, analytics solutions, and access to Gamefam’s asset repository. Brand partnerships and connections with influencers are part of the package too, thanks to Gamefam’s industry connections and track record of success.

The Creator Fund is open to applicants from around the world, as long as you have a prototype game to submit and you aren’t currently in full-time employment at a game studio. Gamefam is committed to ensuring that the money and support goes to a wide range of creators and games, so 25% of funds “are reserved exclusively for investments in creators from underrepresented backgrounds.”

CEO and Founder of Gamefam Joe Ferencz says, “Since day one, Gamefam has set out to amplify the voices and visions of developers on platforms like Roblox and Fortnite. After 5 years as the leader in this space, we are delighted to share financial resources and best practices as part of our long-term commitment to championing creators and creative innovation and excellence.”

If you’ve got a great game idea and are looking for funding, you can apply for the Gamefam Creator Fund today. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so you’ve got plenty of time to build your prototype and gather your materials before applying.

