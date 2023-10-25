Sonic Speed Simulator codes October 2023

If you want to show the world just how fast you can go, you’ll want to grab some Sonic Speed Simulator codes before you hit the tracks. Join Sonic and Roblox players everywhere to get a true taste of sonic speed as you race, collect Chao to upgrade your character, and unlock exclusive Sonic character skins to show off to your friends in the fattest game in Roblox history. Officially licensed by Sega and developed by Gamefam Studios, this fresh experience sees the iconic blue hedgehog and his pals tearing up the tracks in a huge variety of races across multiple worlds.

For even more Roblox freebies, check out our guides to all the latest Speedy Simulator codes, Starving Artists codes, Custom PC Tycoon codes, and Penguin Tycoon codes. We also have a list of the best Roblox games so you can pick a new adventure!

Sonic Speed Simulator codes

Active Sonic Speed Simulator codes:

RidersBundle – free boosts

– free boosts race2win – free tickets

– free tickets GottaGetRedRings – 500 red star rings

– 500 red star rings thefinalfanspt2 – free Chao

– free Chao thefinalfanspt1 – free Chao

– free Chao 1morefanpt2 – free Chao

– free Chao 1morefanpt1 – free Chao

– free Chao forthefans – free premium Chao

– free premium Chao Hooray50k – 30-minute speed boost

– 30-minute speed boost thankyouchao – free Chao

– free Chao 40kThankYou – free rewards

– free rewards thumbsup – Bloxian Chao

– Bloxian Chao Amazing35 – free rewards

– free rewards 25k – free boost

Expired codes:

ILive4Adventure

MyValentines

RIDERS

soniccentral

What are Sonic Speed Simulator codes?

Sonic Speed Simulator codes are freebies handed out by the developer, A_Team_, to help you on your spinning, dashing way. They offer awesome stuff like awesome costumes, boosts, and more. A_Team_ usually gives out more codes when the game reaches certain goals, like a specific number of likes. So be sure to add the game to your favourites and come back here for more Sonic Speed Simulator codes.

How do I redeem my Sonic Speed Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Sonic Speed Simulator codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox

Open the shop menu

Tap the ‘redeem code’ button at the top of the list

Type in your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all we know about Sonic Speed Simulator codes for now. While you wait for more speedy freebies to drop, head over to our list of all the latest Roblox promo codes to kit out your avatar, or check out our list of the best mobile games for something new to play.