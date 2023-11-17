Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards and more

The Genshin Impact daily check-in event allows you to pick up some highly sought-after items, such as Primogems, adventurer’s experience, fine enhancement ore, and much more. If you’re having trouble navigating HoyoLab, or simply want to know what items are on offer, you’re in the right place.

For those of you who want even more Primogems and Mora, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes list. Then, head on over to our Genshin Impact next banner, Genshin Impact map, and Genshin Impact tier list guides to learn more about the extremely popular gacha RPG.

What are the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards?

Here’s every reward you will receive by participating in the Genshin Impact daily check-in event.

Day one: three Adventurer’s Experience

three Adventurer’s Experience Day two: three fine Enhancement Ore

three fine Enhancement Ore Day three: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Day four: 20 Primogems

20 Primogems Day five: three Sweet Madame

three Sweet Madame Day six: two Adventurer’s Experience

two Adventurer’s Experience Day seven: 8,000 Mora

8,000 Mora Day eight: three Adventurer’s Experience

three Adventurer’s Experience Day nine: three fine Enhancement Ore

three fine Enhancement Ore Day ten: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Day 11: 20 Primogems

20 Primogems Day 12: three Fried Radish Balls

three Fried Radish Balls Day 13: two Adventurer’s Experience

two Adventurer’s Experience Day 14: 8,000 Mora

8,000 Mora Day 15: five Adventurer’s Experience

five Adventurer’s Experience Day 16: five fine Enhancement Ore

five fine Enhancement Ore Day 17: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Day 18: 20 Primogems

20 Primogems Day 19: three Fisherman’s Toast

three Fisherman’s Toast Day 20: three Adventurer’s Experience

three Adventurer’s Experience Day 21: 8,000 Mora

8,000 Mora Day 22: five Adventurer’s Experience

five Adventurer’s Experience Day 23: five fine Enhancement Ore

five fine Enhancement Ore Day 24: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Day 25: three Hero’s Wit

three Hero’s Wit Day 26: three Almond Tofu

three Almond Tofu Day 27: three Adventurer’s Experience

three Adventurer’s Experience Day 28: three Hero’s Wit

How do I claim the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards?

You need to follow these simple steps to claim the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards.

Log in to HoyoLab

Visit the daily check-in page

Click the reward, then press OK

Check your in-game mail to receive the freebies!

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way for PS4 or PS5 users to check in, meaning only mobile and PC players can claim the rewards.