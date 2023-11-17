Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards and more

The Genshin Impact daily check-in event allows you to pick up some highly sought-after items, such as Primogems, adventurer’s experience, fine enhancement ore, and much more. If you’re having trouble navigating HoyoLab, or simply want to know what items are on offer, you’re in the right place.
What are the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards?
Here’s every reward you will receive by participating in the Genshin Impact daily check-in event.
- Day one: three Adventurer’s Experience
- Day two: three fine Enhancement Ore
- Day three: 5,000 Mora
- Day four: 20 Primogems
- Day five: three Sweet Madame
- Day six: two Adventurer’s Experience
- Day seven: 8,000 Mora
- Day eight: three Adventurer’s Experience
- Day nine: three fine Enhancement Ore
- Day ten: 5,000 Mora
- Day 11: 20 Primogems
- Day 12: three Fried Radish Balls
- Day 13: two Adventurer’s Experience
- Day 14: 8,000 Mora
- Day 15: five Adventurer’s Experience
- Day 16: five fine Enhancement Ore
- Day 17: 5,000 Mora
- Day 18: 20 Primogems
- Day 19: three Fisherman’s Toast
- Day 20: three Adventurer’s Experience
- Day 21: 8,000 Mora
- Day 22: five Adventurer’s Experience
- Day 23: five fine Enhancement Ore
- Day 24: 5,000 Mora
- Day 25: three Hero’s Wit
- Day 26: three Almond Tofu
- Day 27: three Adventurer’s Experience
- Day 28: three Hero’s Wit
How do I claim the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards?
You need to follow these simple steps to claim the Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards.
- Log in to HoyoLab
- Visit the daily check-in page
- Click the reward, then press OK
- Check your in-game mail to receive the freebies!
Unfortunately, there’s currently no way for PS4 or PS5 users to check in, meaning only mobile and PC players can claim the rewards.