The Genshin Impact map is vast and ever-expanding, home to a myriad of monsters, materials, and more. So, whether you’re traversing Teyvat in search of a specific material needed to upgrade your new main, or you’re hunting for hidden treasures, these Genshin Impact interactive maps should be a staple in every Traveler’s adventure kit.

Now, without further delay, here are the best Genshin Impact maps.

The official Genshin Impact map

With this map, you can mark chests as found, track down every plant, recipe, monster, and living item, and even check comments made on different markers for advice from other players. You can find the map right here.

The HoYoLab Teyvat interactive map

The Teyvat interactive map is our favorite and allows you to drop pins on locations you want to reach, check out handy videos and pictures, and share locations with friends. Click here to take a look.

The Mapgenie Genshin Impact map

Mapgenie has a 100% exploration checklist and search functionality, allowing you to tick off what you’ve done as you go. You’re also able to sign up for a pro membership that allows you to share locations with friends as well as utilize many other handy features. If you’re interested in this map, click here.

