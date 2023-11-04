These Goofy Arena codes give you plenty of doubloons to buy new skins and become the goofiest character you can possibly be. Train by yourself or take to the arena to tackle opponents and fight your way to victory on the leaderboard. This game is not affiliated with Disney, nor does Goofy himself make an appearance… yet.

Goofy Arena codes

Here are the new Goofy Arena codes:

tEnKaYOhhMaaGawwd! – doubloons

qwertyuiopoasdfghjklzxcvbnm – doubloons

RobloxShutdown – doubloons

SRYFORDELAYS – doubloons

FIVEKAYLIKES – doubloons

THEGOAT! – doubloons

1KPLYRSLETSGOOO! – doubloons

How do I redeem Goofy Arena codes?

Be aware the game is very new so still a little buggy, but you can use your codes now.

Open up Goofy Arena in Roblox

When you load the game, hit the AFK button to the left

Hit the ‘CODES’ button to the right

Type in or paste the codes one at a time

Hit enter

There you go – free doubloons!

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Goofy Arena codes.

What are Goofy Arena codes?

