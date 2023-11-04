Goofy Arena codes

Be the silliest sausage ever with these Roblox Goofy Arena codes for more cash, which means more goofy skins, and more chance to win

Goofy Arena codes: two characters locked in a fight
Roblox

These Goofy Arena codes give you plenty of doubloons to buy new skins and become the goofiest character you can possibly be. Train by yourself or take to the arena to tackle opponents and fight your way to victory on the leaderboard. This game is not affiliated with Disney, nor does Goofy himself make an appearance… yet.

Goofy Arena codes

Here are the new Goofy Arena codes:

  • tEnKaYOhhMaaGawwd! – doubloons
  • qwertyuiopoasdfghjklzxcvbnm – doubloons
  • RobloxShutdown – doubloons
  • SRYFORDELAYS – doubloons
  • FIVEKAYLIKES – doubloons
  • THEGOAT! – doubloons
  • 1KPLYRSLETSGOOO! – doubloons

How to redeem Goofy Arena codes

How do I redeem Goofy Arena codes?

Be aware the game is very new so still a little buggy, but you can use your codes now.

  • Open up Goofy Arena in Roblox
  • When you load the game, hit the AFK button to the left
  • Hit the ‘CODES’ button to the right
  • Type in or paste the codes one at a time
  • Hit enter

There you go – free doubloons!

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Goofy Arena codes.

What are Goofy Arena codes?

These Goofy Arena codes give you plenty of doubloons to spend on skins and cosmetics, along with the occasional item.

