Latest Android 14 beta causes havoc for some Pixel 7 Pro users

This week, Google has started rolling out the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 and now some users who have opted in have encountered a problem – their Google Pixel 7 Pro fingerprint scanner has stopped working.

Google Pixel 7 Pro users on Reddit have started complaining that the Beta, which was supposed to be a bug fix, has led to their fingerprint scanners stopping working. Obviously, not being able to unlock your phone using a fingerprint sensor quickly and easily is a major issue for Google Pixel 7 Pro users, even more so for those who also use the fingerprint scanner to unlock access to apps.

We expect Google to act quickly in addressing the problem, which only seems to be affecting Pixel 7 Pro smartphone users at the time of writing. However, the 537MB update is available for most of the best Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7 series, as well as the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the newly released Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, so we’re keeping an eye out for any further reports of Android 14 Beta issues.

In the meantime, some users are reporting that they have fixed the problem themselves by calibrating the fingerprint scanner in their Pixel 7 Pro devices, via computer. Users who don’t get a fix from calibration and don’t want to wait for Google to fix the issue can unenroll from the beta program, although you may lose some data in this process.

