Save over $100 on the Google Pixel 8 with this Walmart deal

You can get the fully-fledged flagship experience for just $50 more than the new Pixel 8a with this tempting Google Pixel 8 Walmart deal.

If you want a flagship phone but aren’t willing to part with up to $800 for a Samsung Galaxy S24 or OnePlus 12, this Google Pixel 8 Walmart deal might be the one for you. It’s down a massive $100 to just $550, which interestingly is only around $50 more than the asking price for the mid-range Pixel 8a alternative.

The 8 is easily one of the best Google Pixel phones out there, with a powerful Tensor G3 chipset that is up there with Snapdragon and Apple in-house SoCs as one of the best around for gaming, a stunning OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate ideal for high-quality gaming, and some fun AI features like Magic Eraser and Circle to Search with Google. It’s what we in the trade call a solid all-rounder, and that’s before even getting to the cameras.

The Google Pixel 8 does better with two cameras, a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide, than others in the same price bracket do with three. It’s particularly effective in low-light situations, with Night Sight Video helping to capture fantastic footage no matter how gloomy it might be outside. Put simply, it’s a phone that’s very deserving of the 8/10 we gave it in our Google Pixel 8 review, and it’d score potentially even higher still now with the arrival of more AI features since launch.

As ever with Walmart, we’re not sure how long the deal is on for, so it’s best to act quickly if you want to take advantage. Unfortunately, the deal only applies to the Obisidian colorways and 128GB storage capacity, but that’s plenty of storage for a few games and images, and you can always get a nice case if you want to jazz the phone up a bit. There is some good news in that the phone comes unlocked, so you can use it no matter what network you’re on.

There you have it, the Google Pixel 8 deal offering a serious saving on one of 2023’s best flagships that still holds up today. If you want t to check out the competition before you make the leap, see our guides to the best Samsung phones, best Motorola phones, and best Xiaomi phones.

