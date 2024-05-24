A new Google Pixel 8a AT&T deal gives you the chance to pick up this mighty mid-ranger for less than the price of your Netflix subscription at just $2.99 a month. Better still, you also get a free Google Pixel Watch 2, adding even more value to this ridiculously generous offer.

For those who don’t know, the Google Pixel 8a is the latest phone from the Android brand, offering a mid-range alternative to two of the best Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is no slouch, though, with the same AI features as its older siblings, like Circle to Search and Magic Eraser. It also has a pretty impressive pair of cameras, with a 64MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide, ideal for any amateur smartphone photographer.

The Pixel Watch 2 is a perfect accompaniment to the new 8a smartphone, with seamless connectivity between the two offering you better insight into your workout and sleep data. While we haven’t had the chance to get our hands on the Pixel 8a yet, we have had some time with the Watch 2, giving it a solid 7/10 in our full review. That might sound underwhelming, but software improvements have since boosted our opinion of the Pixel smartwatch.

There is a slight caveat to the Google Pixel 8a deal in that only the Obsidian colorway is available, but you can always pick up a case if you want to jazz things up a little. It’s also worth pointing out that this deal is applicable to both new and current AT&T customers, so you can take advantage even if you’re currently with another network provider.

There you have it, all you need to know about the $2.99 a month Google Pixel 8a deal from AT&T. If you want to check out what the other Android brands are up to, see our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones.