There’s a new mighty mid-range smartphone in town, and with this Google Pixel 8a Verizon deal, you can pick it up without spending over $500 in one fell swoop. Seriously, all you need to do is open a new line, and one of this year’s most impressive Androids could be yours for no additional monthly cost.

For those who don’t know, the Google Pixel 8a is the latest in a long line of mid-range phones from one of the brands leading the line in terms of AI features like Circle to Search and Magic Eraser. While we’ve not had the chance to get our hands on the 8a ourselves yet, we’ve seen some pretty glowing reviews, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it on our list of the best Google Pixel phones before long.

As we’ve come to expect from Google, the Pixel 8a comes with some pretty impressive cameras, including a 64MP wide primary and 13MP ultrawide. It also promises fantastic low-light photos with the Night Sight camera mode, which is a massive bonus to any amateur smartphone photographer. It’s also a bit of a beast when it comes to mobile gaming, with Google’s own Tensor G3 chip powerful enough to run some of the most demanding mobile games out there with ease.

For new customers, all you need to do is head over to the Verizon site, find the Pixel 8a, and select the $0 option before picking a data plan that suits your needs. If you’re an existing customer, you need to open a new line to get in on the deal. There’s the option to upgrade your plan, but you’re essentially paying the same price for the phone over 36 months as you would be buying it outright for $549.99. Whichever way you go, you have the option to choose from three colorways: Obsidian (black), Bay (blue), and Aloe (green).

There you have it, the Google Pixel 8a deal securing you the latest Pixel phone without breaking the bank. If you want to check out the Android alternatives before you make the plunge, see our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones.