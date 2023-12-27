Grand Kaizen codes December 2023

Grab these new Grand Kaizen codes to snap up a heap of rolls and spins, and you’ll be on your way to becoming a powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer or High Grand Curse in no time. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time for more rewards.

Here are all the new Grand Kaizen codes:

15kLikes! – 15 spins

– 15 spins BugFixes2 – five spins

– five spins ReRelease – 25 technique rerolls

– 25 technique rerolls BugFixes – ten technique rerolls

How do I redeem my Grand Kaizen codes?

Redeeming your Grand Kaizen codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Grand Kaizen in Roblox

Press M to open the in-game menu

Click on the gear icon to open the settings menu

Paste or type your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Grand Kaizen codes?

Roblox Grand Kaizen codes offer free in-game goodies to help you as you explore this strange world of sorcery. The developer Overblock tends to release new codes to celebrate fresh updates, bug fixes, and when the game hits a new milestone (such as a certain number of likes). So be sure to give Grand Kaizen a big thumbs up in Roblox, and keep coming back here so you never miss a freebie.

