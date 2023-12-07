Pet Simulator 99 value list – pets, items, and more

Pet Simulator 99 values help you ensure you're getting the best price for all your pets, eggs, and items, whether you're buying or selling.

Pet Simulator 99 values - three Pet Simulator 99 pets together in front of a Japanese temple background
Whether you’re selling or buying, familiarizing yourself with the Pet Simulator 99 values for different types of pets, eggs, items, and enchants is super important. So, if you want to find out what your collection is worth or how much you should pay for that pet you want to buy, keep an eye on all the values below.

Here are all the current Pet Simulator 99 values:

Pet Simulator 99 pet values

Below, we’ve compiled each of the Pet Simulator 99 pet values based on what the pets have recently sold for.

Keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate quite a bit, and we’re still missing info on some pets and pet variants. Of course, we’ll update this guide as we get more info, but remember to always check a pet’s RAP or how much it’s currently going for before making a trade.

Pet Simulator 99 mythical pet values

Pet Value (in gems)
Cyborg Dominus Normal: 190
Golden: 750
Rainbow: 9k
Ninja Cat Normal: 100
Golden: 400
Rainbow: 5k
Ninja Maskot Normal: 25
Golden: 50
Rainbow: 200
Cyborg Panda Normal: nine
Golden: 23
Rainbow: 180
Ninja Turtle Normal: eight
Golden: 20
Rainbow: 150
Cyborg Bunny Normal: seven
Golden: 18
Rainbow: 120
Hell Bat Normal: six
Golden: 11
Rainbow: 22
Fire Horse Normal: five
Golden: 10
Rainbow: 20
Hell Fox Normal: seven
Golden: 15
Rainbow: 30
Flamortuus Normal: seven
Golden: 17
Rainbow: 40
Hellish Axolotl Normal: nine
Golden: 23
Rainbow: 180
Cyborg Dragon Normal: 20
Golden: 70
Rainbow: 250
Demon Normal: seven
Golden: 18
Rainbow: 140

Pet Simulator 99 legendary pet values

Pet Value (in gems)
Wyvern of Hades Normal: 12
Golden: 85
Rainbow: 215

Pet Simulator 99 exclusive pet values

Pet Value (in gems)
Celestial Dragon Normal: 60k
Rift Dragon Normal: 45k
Unicorn Dragon Normal: 35k
Cosmic Agony Normal: 50k
Cosmic Axolotl Normal: 27k
Cosmic Dragon Normal: 33k
Cosmic Pegasus Normal: 30k
Atlantean Dolphin Normal: 42k
Atlantean Stingray Normal: 33k
Atlantean Orca Normal: 26k
Tech Chest Mimic Normal: 15k
Nightmare Bear Normal: 27k
Nightmare Spirit Normal: 23k
Jelly Corgi Normal: 24k
Jelly Piggy Normal: 42k
Jelly Panda Normal: 26k
Cool Dragon Normal: 46k
Cool Cat Normal: 22.5k
Cool Corgi Normal: 28k
Redstone Cat Normal: 22k
Amethyst Dragon Normal: 50k
Emerald Monkey Normal: 28k
Hologram Shark Normal: 18k
Hologram Axolotl Normal: 34k
Hologram Tiger Normal: 24k
Empyrean Dominus Normal: 30k
Inferno Dominus Normal: 47k
Storm Dominus Normal: 30k
Exquisite Parrot Normal: 50k
Exquisite Cat Normal: 50k
Exquisite Elephant Normal: 50k
Diamond Cat Normal: 60k
Knife Cat Normal: 50k
Clout Cat Normal: 30k
Pop Cat Normal: 75k
Golden: 170k
Rainbow: 350k
Neon Cat Normal: 23k
Neon Dog Normal: 27k
Neon Griffin Normal: 42k
Present Chest Mimic Normal: 42k
Grinch Cat Normal: 30k
Anime Monkey Normal: 35k
Anime Agony Normal: 45k
Anime Corgi Normal: 35k
Anime Unicorn Normal: 30k
Neon Twilight Tiger Normal: 5k
Neon Twilight Dragon Normal: 52k
Neon Twilight Wolf Normal: 27k
Neon Twilight Cat Normal: 50k
Inferno Cat Normal: 200k
Subzero Cat Normal: 150k
Lightning Bat Normal: 90k
Prickly Panda Normal: 55k
Cyborg Capybara Normal: 50k
Nightfall Pegasus Normal: 120k
Golden: 140k
Rainbow: 230k
Nightfall Wolf Normal: 40k
Golden: 100k
Rainbow: 180k
Tiedye Corgi Normal: 40k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 95k
Tiedye Dragon Normal: 36k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 95k
Tiedye Cat Normal: 32k
Tiedye Bear Normal: 50k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 110k
Mosaic Griffin Normal: 40k
Golden: 65k
Rainbow: 105k
Sleipnir Normal: 62k
Mosaic Dove Normal: 33.5k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 100k
Mosaic Corgi Normal: 33k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 90k
Foppa Normal: 40k
Nightfall Ram Normal: 50k
Golden: 100k
Rainbow: 180k
Nightfall Tiger Normal: 80k
Golden: 120k
Rainbow: 200k
Crystal Deer Normal: 30k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 73k
Crystal Dog Normal: 33k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 73k
Capybara Normal: 40k
Super Cat Normal: 22k
Super Capubara Normal: 42k
Super Corgi Normal: 30k
Rainbow Unicorn Normal: 60k
Starfall Dragon Normal: 60k
Hippomelon Normal: 25k
Storm Agony Normal: 85k
Koala Normal: 53k
Pony Normal: 51k
Rave Crab Normal: 50k
Ice Cream Cone Normal: 50k
Lucky Cat Normal: 82k
Orca Normal: 37k
Keyboard Cat Normal: 44k
Otter Normal: 70k
Gargoyle Dragon Normal: 65k
Nature Dragon Normal: 60k
Sea Dragon Normal: 80k
Yee-Haw Cat Normal: 90k
Blobenstein Normal: 170k
Punkey Normal: 145k
Sock Cat Normal: 210k
Wicked Empyrean Dragon Normal: 200k
Lava Scorpion Normal: 160k
Sock Corgi Normal: 170k
Stacked Doge Noob Normal: 380k
Grumpy Cat Normal: 400k
Pterodactyl Normal: 400k
Sad Cat Normal: 850k
Sock Monkey Normal: 380k
Nyan Cat Normal: 2.5 mil
Hell Chest Mimic Normal: 1.1 mil
Guest Noob Normal: 800k
Signature BIG Maskot Normal: 2 mil
Blobfish Normal: 600k
Doge Normal: 1.1 mil
Wicked Angelus Normal: 1.5 mil
Sapphire Phoenix Normal: 900k
Noobortuus Normal: 1.8 mil
Mushroom King Normal: 1.4 mil
Electric Slime Normal: 1.75 mil
Chest Mimix Normal: 1 mil
Dominus Darkwing Normal: 2.4 mil
Storm Dragon Normal: 1.25 mil
Empyrean Agony Normal: 3 mil
Nebula Dragon Normal: 3.5 mil
Galaxy Pegasus Normal: 2 mil
Domortuus Astra Normal: 3 mil
Galaxy Dragon Normal: 1.7 mil
Storm Wolf Normal: 1.6 mil
Dominus Astra Normal: 1.15 mil
Blue BIG Maskot Normal: 1.6 mil
Fairy Queen Normal: 75k

Pet Simulator values - three huge pets

Pet Simulator 99 huge pet values

Pet Value (in gems)
Huge Fossil Dragon Normal: 14 mil
Huge Poseidon Corgi Normal: 15 mil
Huge Propeller Cat Normal: 2 mil
Huge Giraffe Normal: 8 mil
Huge Mermaid Cat Normal: 8 mil
Huge Red Panda Normal: 8 mil
Huge Crocodile Normal: 8 mil
Huge Hell Rock Normal: 610k
Golden: 760k
Rainbow: 3.5 mil
Huge Fire Horse Normal: 1.85 mil
Huge Apple Capybara Normal: 3.5 mil
Huge Celestial Dragon Normal: 800k
Huge Unicorn Dragon Normal: 700k
Huge Happy Rock Normal: 600k
Golden: 760k
Huge Vampire Bat Normal: 1.85 mil
Huge Party Monkey Normal: 6 mil
Huge Cosmic Agony Normal: 1.7 mil
Huge Cosmic Axolotl Normal: 1.15 mil
Huge Wild Fire Agony Normal: 2.6 mil
Huge Stunt Unicorn Normal: 14.5 mil
Huge Arcade Cat Normal: 1.8 mil
Huge Cow Normal: 30 bil
Huge Masked Owl Normal: 11 mil
Huge Shark Normal: 5.4 mil
Huge Shadow Griffin Normal: 10 mil
Huge Fairy Normal: 7.25 mil
Huge Dove Normal: 30 bil
Huge Bear Normal: 6.15 mil
Huge Sandcastle Cat Normal: 4.4 mil
Huge Sun Angelus Normal: 3 mil
Huge Luau Cat Normal: 1.2 mil
Huge Butterfly Normal: 13.5 mil
Huge Atlantean Dolphin Normal: 1.4 mil
Huge Atlantean Orce Normal: 1.2 mil
Huge Pufferfish Normal: 4.3 mil
Huge Tiki Dominus Normal: 5 mil
Huge Sailor Shark Normal: 2.2 mil
Huge Pineapple Cat Normal: 600k
Huge Gamer Shiba Normal: 5 mil
Huge Pirate Parrot Normal: 2.1 mil
Huge Firefighter Dalmation Normal: 2 mil
Huge Basketball Retriever Normal: 8.9 mil
Huge Nightmare Kraken Normal: 2.2 mil
Huge Nightmare Spirit Normal: 1.35 mil
Huge Stealth Dragon Normal: 2.1 mil
Huge Tiedye Bunny Normal: 10 mil
Huge Tiedye Axolotl Normal: 14 mil
Huge Mosaic Lamb Normal: 1.65 mil
Huge Empyrean Agony Normal: 2.85 mil
Huge Exquisite Parrot Normal: 5.1 mil
Huge Exquisite Cat Normal: 7.8 mil
Huge Stealth Bobcat Normal: 4.2 mil
Huge Cyborg Dragon Normal: 8.5 mil
Huge Pixel Corgi Normal: 1.4 mil
Huge Chroma Lucky Block Normal: 2 mil
Huge Chroma Lucki Normal: 1.2 mil
Huge Party Penguin Normal: 4.25 mil
Huge BIG Maskot Normal 950k
Huge Sombrero Chihuahua Normal: 10 mil
Huge Jelly Piggy Normal: 3 mil
Huge Jelly Corgi Normal: 1.4 mil
Huge Cool Cat Normal: 2.8 mil
 Huge Evolved Hacked Cat Normal: 3.7 mil
Huge Evolved Kind Cobra Normal: 4 mil
Huge Evolved Pterodactyl Normal: 3 mil
Huge Evolved Cupcake Normal: 2.8 mil
Huge Evolved Pixel Cat Normal: 3.6 mil
Huge Evolved Peacock Normal: 600k
Huge Pinata Cat Normal: 4.2 mil
Huge Safari Dog Normal: 10.5 mil
Huge Evolved Hell Rock  Normal: 1.7 mil
Huge M-10 Prototype Normal: 2.5 mil
Huge Kraken Normal: 9 mil
Huge Amethyst Dragon Normal: 2.1 mil
Huge Redstone Cat Normal: 1.5 mil
Huge Easter Yeti Normal: 1.15 mil
Huge Easter Bunny Normal: 900k
Huge Painted Cat Normal: 850k
Huge Marshmellow Agony Normal: 890k
Huge Easter Dominus Normal: 930k
Huge Easter Dominus Normal: 900k
Huge Gecko Normal: 1 mil
Huge Rainbow Slime  Normal: 600k
Huge Goblin Normal: 600k
Huge Kawaii Dragon Normal: 1 mil
Huge Ninja Axolotl Normal: 1.2 mil
Huge Chef Cat Normal: 800k
Huge Hologram Shark Normal: 1.4 mil
Huge Hologram Axolotl Normal: 1.4 mil
Huge Gleebo the Alien Normal: 3.8 mil
Huge Pink Marshmellow Chick Normal: 5 mil
Huge Pastel Sock Dragon Normal: 5 mil
Huge Bread Shiba Normal: 3.1 mil
Huge Leprechaun Cat Normal: 890k
Huge Clover Unicorn Normal: 1.35 mil
Huge Clover Dragon Normal: 3.4 mil
Huge Storm Dominus Normal: 1.45 mil
Huge Inferno Dominus Normal: 2 mil
Huge Comet Agony Normal: 4.2 mil
Huge Comet Cyclops Normal: 2.25 mil
 Huge Diamond Cat Normal: 10.1 mil
Huge Meebo in a Spaceship Normal: 10.3 mil
Huge Love Lamb Normal: 2 mil
Huge Pop Cat Normal: 4.2 mil
Huge Knife Cat Normal: 1.2 mil
Huge Safari Cat Normal: 3.1 mil
Huge Cupid Corgi Normal: 600k
Huge Orca Normal: 1.25 mil
Golden: 1.4m
Huge Peacock Normal: 7.3 mil
Huge King Cobra Normal: 850k
Huge Pterodactyl Normal: 720k
Huge Chameleon Normal: 2 mil
Huge Party Axlotl Normal: 1.7 mil
Huge Doodle Fairy Normal: 1 mil
Huge Neon Griffin Normal: 2 mil
Huge Squirrel Normal: 2.7 mil
Huge Doodle Cat Normal: 1 mil
Huge Dominus Lucki Normal: 2.5 mil
Huge Balloon Axolotl Normal: 1.45 mil
Huge Balloon Dragon Normal: 1.45 mil
Huge Party Crown Ducky Normal: 1 mil
Huge Mrs. Claws Normal: 950k
Huge Present Chest Mimic Normal: 2.4 mil
Huge Grinch Cat  Normal: 1.35 mil
Huge Snowman Normal: 2.2 mil
Huge Jolly Penguin Normal: 850k
Huge Elf Cat Normal: 900k
Huge Elf Dog Normal: 900k
Huge Reindeer Dog Normal: 4.25m
Huge Reindeer Axlotl Normal: 4.8 mil
Huge Santa Dragon Normal: 5.6 mil
Huge Santa Monkey Normal: 5.5 mil
Huge Crowned Corgi Normal: 73 mil
Huge Crowned Pegasus Normal: 150 mil
Huge Crowned Cat Normal: 25 mil
Huge Anime Unicorn Normal: 1.95 mil
Huge Anime Agony Normal: 2.7 mil
Huge Party Dog Normal: 2.3 mil
Huge Monkey Normal: 8.7 mil
Huge Axolotl Normal: 12.7 mil
Huge Lucki Normal: 2.3 mil
Huge Orange Balloon Cat Normal: 5.85 mil
Huge Scarecrow Cat Normal: 550k
Huge Green Balloon Cat Normal: 2 mil
Huge Neon Twilight Dragon Normal: 9.25 mil
Huge Neon Twilight Wolf Normal: 2.2 mil
Huge Balloon Cat Normal: 1.65 mil
Huge Prickly Panda Normal: 12 mil
Huge Grim Reaper Normal: 4.2 mil
 Huge Scary Corgi Normal: 860k
Huge Scary Cat Normal: 860k
Huge Corgi Normal: 2.8 mil
Huge Ducky Normal: 2.95 mil
Huge Cheerful Yeti Normal: 2.85 mil
Huge Sapphire Pheonix Normal: 4 mil
Huge Techno Cat Normal: 2.75 mil
Huge Skeleton Normal: 1.85 mil
Huge Party Cat Normal: 3.1 mil
Huge Cyborg Capybara Normal: 9 mil
Huge Enchanted Deer Normal: 2.7 mil
Huge Chest Mimic Normal: 8 mil
Huge Sleipnir Normal: 3.55 mil
Huge Floppa Normal: 2.1 mil
Huge Capybara Normal: 7 mil
Huge Tiedye Corgi Normal: 1.45 mil
Huge Mosaic Corgi Normal: 1.05 mil
Huge Crystal Dog Normal: 900k
Huge Tiedye Cat Normal: 1.35 mil
Huge Mosaic Griffin Normal: 1.1 mil
Golden: 1.8 mil
Huge Nightfall Pegasus Normal: 2.6 mil
Huge Nightfall Wolf Normal: 2 mil
Huge Rainbow Unicorn Normal: 4.3 mil
Huge Super Corgi Normal: 2.25 mil
Huge Dog Normal: 350 mil
Huge Dragon Normal: 350 mil
Huge Storm Agony Normal: 12.5 mil
Huge Pixel Cat Normal: 1 mil
Huge Pony Normal: 4.1 mil
Huge Lucky Cat Normal: 4.2 mil
Huge Cupcake Normal: 920k
Huge Forest Wyvern Normal: 3.65 mil
Huge Festive cat Normal: 1.3 mil
Huge Gargoyle Dragon Normal: 3.35 mil
Huge Hacked Cat Normal: 1.1 mil
Huge Santa Paws Normal: 7.8 mil
Huge Pumpkin Cat Normal: 1.25 mil
Huge Cat Normal: 17.5 mil

Pet Simulator 99 titanic pet values

Pet Value (in gems)
Titanic Fire Dragon Normal: 45 mil
Titanic Cosmic Pegasus Normal: 27 mil
Titanic Atlantean Jellyfish Normal: 34 mil
Titanic Cat Normal: 54 mil
Titanic Nightmare Cat Normal: 34 mil
Titanic Tiedye Dragon Normal: 32 mil
Titanic Tiedye cat Normal: 32 mil
Titanic Jelly Cat Normal: 28 mil
Titanic Mystic Corgi Normal: 33.5 mil
Titanic Hologram Cat Normal: 30 mil
Titanic Blobfish Normal: 150 mil
Titanic Dominus Astra Normal: 29 mil
Titanic Lucki Normal: 32 mil
Titanic Capybara Normal: 32 mil
Titanic Hubert Normal: 30 mil
Titanic Blue Balloon Cat Normal: 25 mil
Titanic Red Balloon Cat Normal: 25 mil
Titanic Neon Agony Normal: 37.5 mil
Titanic Hippomelon Normal: 150 mil
Titanic Balloon Monkey Normal: 35 mil
Titanic Jolly Cat Normal: 38.5 mil

Pet Simulator 99 values - three eggs

Pet Simulator 99 egg values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 eggs.

Egg Value (in gems)
Exclusive Egg 16 40k
Sandcastle Egg 130k
Tiki Egg 15k
Exclusive Egg 15 65k
Sailor Egg 15k
Pirate Egg 25k
Exclusive Egg 14 70k
Exclusive Egg 13 68k
Event Egg 1 17k
Quest Egg 1 15k
Exclusive Egg 12 90k
Exclusive Egg 11 95k
Exclusive Egg 10 100k
Exclusive Egg 9 110k
Huge Machine Egg 1 800k
Exclusive Egg 8 120k
Exclusive Egg 7 160k
Exclusive Egg 6 210k
Exclusive Egg 5 250k
Exclusive Egg 4 300k
Exclusive Egg 3 1 mil
Exclusive Egg 2 585k
Exclusive Egg 1 580k

Pet Simulator 99 item values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 items.

Item Value (in gems)
Pinata hoverboard 750k
Gold booth 120k
Dragon booth 250k
Toy bone 100
Toy ball 100
Clan voucher 200k
Royalty charm 1 mil
Strength charm 150k
Glittering charm 300k
High-tech hoverboard 130k
Balloon hoverboard 500k
Fire dragon hoverboard 1.2 mil
Cat hoverboard 100k
Rainbow fruit 200
Gift bag 5k
Large gift bag 10k
Coins charm 80k
Bonus charm 50k
Agility charm 25k
Diamonds charm 120k
Spinny wheel ticket 30k
Booth slot voucher 45k
Magic coin jar 400
Crystal key 12k
Basic coin jar 300
Fortune flag 2k
TNT 1k
Hasty flag 1k
Magnet flag 1k
Comet 1k
Coins flag 1k
Diamonds flag 1.5k
Giant coin jar 1.5k
Squeaky toy 300
TNT crate 2.5k
Nametag 2.5k

Pet Simulator 99 enchant values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 enchants.

Enchant Value (in gems)
Tap teamwork 10k
Happy pets 15k
Lucky eggs V 150k
Strong pets V 55k
Tap power V 20k
Treasure hunter V 30k
Speed V 30k
Criticals V 75k
Coins V 75k
Diamonds V 200k
Lightning 70k
Blast 35k
Chest breaker 750k
Exotic pet 350k
Huge hunter 3.5 mil
Lucky block 900k
Chest mimic 1.2 mil
Fortune 1.2 mil
Shiny hunter 2 mil
Fireworks 200k
Midas touch 100k

Pet Simulator 99 gift values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 gifts.

Gift Value (in gems)
Anniversary gift 2023 15k
Easter 2023 gift 25k
Season 1 mythical gift 540k
Season 1 legendary gift 190k
Season 1 epic gift 95k
Season 1 rare gift 60k
Season 1 basic gift 50k
New years 2023 gift 15k
Christmas stocking 40k
Update hype gift 15k
Halloween gift 45k
Anniversary gift 18k

Pet Simulator 99 values - two giant pets behind a player character

Pet Simulator 99 value FAQ

Do you have some questions about Pet Simulator 99? We’re here to answer some of the most asked questions.

Can you trade pets in Pet Simulator 99?

Yes, you can trade and sell any Pet Simulator 99 pet and items through direct player-to-player trading or player booths in the trading plaza.

What is Pet Simulator RAP?

When you look at a Pet Simulator 99 pet, you can see a bunch of different details, including their nature, how many of them exist, and their RAP. RAP stands for recent auction price, and it’s actually the average price that the pet has sold for in the last 150 auction sales.

RAP is currently only available on huge pets and certain eggs and is only really useful for determining the current average value of eggs and common huge pets that go for less than 300 bil gems. Just keep in mind that RAP is not very reliable for rarer pets, so you should do a bit more research in these scenarios.

Are Pet Simulator 99 signed pets worth more?

On average, signed pets are worth around 5-10% more than non-signed pets in Pet Simulator 99. However, the price also depends on who has signed them, and what players are willing to play for them. Of course, if a pet is signed by your favorite YouTuber, you’re going to pay more than if it was signed by someone you’ve never heard of!

Can I transfer pets from Pet Simulator X to Pet Simulator 99?

You can transfer titanic, huge, and exclusive pets from your Pet Simulator X account to Pet Simulator 99. However, you can’t transfer any other types of pets or items.

That’s everything in our Pet Simulator 99 values guide for now. If you’re a big Robloxian and want to explore more experiences, check out our list of the best Roblox games and our massive catalog of Roblox game codes. Or, if you’re here for the pet trading, take a look at our Adopt Me update, Adopt Me pets list, and Adopt Me trading values.

