Pet Simulator 99 value list – pets, items, and more

Whether you’re selling or buying, familiarizing yourself with the Pet Simulator 99 values for different types of pets, eggs, items, and enchants is super important. So, if you want to find out what your collection is worth or how much you should pay for that pet you want to buy, keep an eye on all the values below.
Here are all the current Pet Simulator 99 values:
Pet Simulator 99 pet values
Below, we’ve compiled each of the Pet Simulator 99 pet values based on what the pets have recently sold for.
Keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate quite a bit, and we’re still missing info on some pets and pet variants. Of course, we’ll update this guide as we get more info, but remember to always check a pet’s RAP or how much it’s currently going for before making a trade.
Pet Simulator 99 mythical pet values
|Pet
|Value (in gems)
|Cyborg Dominus
|Normal: 190
Golden: 750
Rainbow: 9k
|Ninja Cat
|Normal: 100
Golden: 400
Rainbow: 5k
|Ninja Maskot
|Normal: 25
Golden: 50
Rainbow: 200
|Cyborg Panda
|Normal: nine
Golden: 23
Rainbow: 180
|Ninja Turtle
|Normal: eight
Golden: 20
Rainbow: 150
|Cyborg Bunny
|Normal: seven
Golden: 18
Rainbow: 120
|Hell Bat
|Normal: six
Golden: 11
Rainbow: 22
|Fire Horse
|Normal: five
Golden: 10
Rainbow: 20
|Hell Fox
|Normal: seven
Golden: 15
Rainbow: 30
|Flamortuus
|Normal: seven
Golden: 17
Rainbow: 40
|Hellish Axolotl
|Normal: nine
Golden: 23
Rainbow: 180
|Cyborg Dragon
|Normal: 20
Golden: 70
Rainbow: 250
|Demon
|Normal: seven
Golden: 18
Rainbow: 140
Pet Simulator 99 legendary pet values
|Pet
|Value (in gems)
|Wyvern of Hades
|Normal: 12
Golden: 85
Rainbow: 215
Pet Simulator 99 exclusive pet values
|Pet
|Value (in gems)
|Celestial Dragon
|Normal: 60k
|Rift Dragon
|Normal: 45k
|Unicorn Dragon
|Normal: 35k
|Cosmic Agony
|Normal: 50k
|Cosmic Axolotl
|Normal: 27k
|Cosmic Dragon
|Normal: 33k
|Cosmic Pegasus
|Normal: 30k
|Atlantean Dolphin
|Normal: 42k
|Atlantean Stingray
|Normal: 33k
|Atlantean Orca
|Normal: 26k
|Tech Chest Mimic
|Normal: 15k
|Nightmare Bear
|Normal: 27k
|Nightmare Spirit
|Normal: 23k
|Jelly Corgi
|Normal: 24k
|Jelly Piggy
|Normal: 42k
|Jelly Panda
|Normal: 26k
|Cool Dragon
|Normal: 46k
|Cool Cat
|Normal: 22.5k
|Cool Corgi
|Normal: 28k
|Redstone Cat
|Normal: 22k
|Amethyst Dragon
|Normal: 50k
|Emerald Monkey
|Normal: 28k
|Hologram Shark
|Normal: 18k
|Hologram Axolotl
|Normal: 34k
|Hologram Tiger
|Normal: 24k
|Empyrean Dominus
|Normal: 30k
|Inferno Dominus
|Normal: 47k
|Storm Dominus
|Normal: 30k
|Exquisite Parrot
|Normal: 50k
|Exquisite Cat
|Normal: 50k
|Exquisite Elephant
|Normal: 50k
|Diamond Cat
|Normal: 60k
|Knife Cat
|Normal: 50k
|Clout Cat
|Normal: 30k
|Pop Cat
|Normal: 75k
Golden: 170k
Rainbow: 350k
|Neon Cat
|Normal: 23k
|Neon Dog
|Normal: 27k
|Neon Griffin
|Normal: 42k
|Present Chest Mimic
|Normal: 42k
|Grinch Cat
|Normal: 30k
|Anime Monkey
|Normal: 35k
|Anime Agony
|Normal: 45k
|Anime Corgi
|Normal: 35k
|Anime Unicorn
|Normal: 30k
|Neon Twilight Tiger
|Normal: 5k
|Neon Twilight Dragon
|Normal: 52k
|Neon Twilight Wolf
|Normal: 27k
|Neon Twilight Cat
|Normal: 50k
|Inferno Cat
|Normal: 200k
|Subzero Cat
|Normal: 150k
|Lightning Bat
|Normal: 90k
|Prickly Panda
|Normal: 55k
|Cyborg Capybara
|Normal: 50k
|Nightfall Pegasus
|Normal: 120k
Golden: 140k
Rainbow: 230k
|Nightfall Wolf
|Normal: 40k
Golden: 100k
Rainbow: 180k
|Tiedye Corgi
|Normal: 40k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 95k
|Tiedye Dragon
|Normal: 36k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 95k
|Tiedye Cat
|Normal: 32k
|Tiedye Bear
|Normal: 50k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 110k
|Mosaic Griffin
|Normal: 40k
Golden: 65k
Rainbow: 105k
|Sleipnir
|Normal: 62k
|Mosaic Dove
|Normal: 33.5k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 100k
|Mosaic Corgi
|Normal: 33k
Golden: 70k
Rainbow: 90k
|Foppa
|Normal: 40k
|Nightfall Ram
|Normal: 50k
Golden: 100k
Rainbow: 180k
|Nightfall Tiger
|Normal: 80k
Golden: 120k
Rainbow: 200k
|Crystal Deer
|Normal: 30k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 73k
|Crystal Dog
|Normal: 33k
Golden: 45k
Rainbow: 73k
|Capybara
|Normal: 40k
|Super Cat
|Normal: 22k
|Super Capubara
|Normal: 42k
|Super Corgi
|Normal: 30k
|Rainbow Unicorn
|Normal: 60k
|Starfall Dragon
|Normal: 60k
|Hippomelon
|Normal: 25k
|Storm Agony
|Normal: 85k
|Koala
|Normal: 53k
|Pony
|Normal: 51k
|Rave Crab
|Normal: 50k
|Ice Cream Cone
|Normal: 50k
|Lucky Cat
|Normal: 82k
|Orca
|Normal: 37k
|Keyboard Cat
|Normal: 44k
|Otter
|Normal: 70k
|Gargoyle Dragon
|Normal: 65k
|Nature Dragon
|Normal: 60k
|Sea Dragon
|Normal: 80k
|Yee-Haw Cat
|Normal: 90k
|Blobenstein
|Normal: 170k
|Punkey
|Normal: 145k
|Sock Cat
|Normal: 210k
|Wicked Empyrean Dragon
|Normal: 200k
|Lava Scorpion
|Normal: 160k
|Sock Corgi
|Normal: 170k
|Stacked Doge Noob
|Normal: 380k
|Grumpy Cat
|Normal: 400k
|Pterodactyl
|Normal: 400k
|Sad Cat
|Normal: 850k
|Sock Monkey
|Normal: 380k
|Nyan Cat
|Normal: 2.5 mil
|Hell Chest Mimic
|Normal: 1.1 mil
|Guest Noob
|Normal: 800k
|Signature BIG Maskot
|Normal: 2 mil
|Blobfish
|Normal: 600k
|Doge
|Normal: 1.1 mil
|Wicked Angelus
|Normal: 1.5 mil
|Sapphire Phoenix
|Normal: 900k
|Noobortuus
|Normal: 1.8 mil
|Mushroom King
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Electric Slime
|Normal: 1.75 mil
|Chest Mimix
|Normal: 1 mil
|Dominus Darkwing
|Normal: 2.4 mil
|Storm Dragon
|Normal: 1.25 mil
|Empyrean Agony
|Normal: 3 mil
|Nebula Dragon
|Normal: 3.5 mil
|Galaxy Pegasus
|Normal: 2 mil
|Domortuus Astra
|Normal: 3 mil
|Galaxy Dragon
|Normal: 1.7 mil
|Storm Wolf
|Normal: 1.6 mil
|Dominus Astra
|Normal: 1.15 mil
|Blue BIG Maskot
|Normal: 1.6 mil
|Fairy Queen
|Normal: 75k
Pet Simulator 99 huge pet values
|Pet
|Value (in gems)
|Huge Fossil Dragon
|Normal: 14 mil
|Huge Poseidon Corgi
|Normal: 15 mil
|Huge Propeller Cat
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Giraffe
|Normal: 8 mil
|Huge Mermaid Cat
|Normal: 8 mil
|Huge Red Panda
|Normal: 8 mil
|Huge Crocodile
|Normal: 8 mil
|Huge Hell Rock
|Normal: 610k
Golden: 760k
Rainbow: 3.5 mil
|Huge Fire Horse
|Normal: 1.85 mil
|Huge Apple Capybara
|Normal: 3.5 mil
|Huge Celestial Dragon
|Normal: 800k
|Huge Unicorn Dragon
|Normal: 700k
|Huge Happy Rock
|Normal: 600k
Golden: 760k
|Huge Vampire Bat
|Normal: 1.85 mil
|Huge Party Monkey
|Normal: 6 mil
|Huge Cosmic Agony
|Normal: 1.7 mil
|Huge Cosmic Axolotl
|Normal: 1.15 mil
|Huge Wild Fire Agony
|Normal: 2.6 mil
|Huge Stunt Unicorn
|Normal: 14.5 mil
|Huge Arcade Cat
|Normal: 1.8 mil
|Huge Cow
|Normal: 30 bil
|Huge Masked Owl
|Normal: 11 mil
|Huge Shark
|Normal: 5.4 mil
|Huge Shadow Griffin
|Normal: 10 mil
|Huge Fairy
|Normal: 7.25 mil
|Huge Dove
|Normal: 30 bil
|Huge Bear
|Normal: 6.15 mil
|Huge Sandcastle Cat
|Normal: 4.4 mil
|Huge Sun Angelus
|Normal: 3 mil
|Huge Luau Cat
|Normal: 1.2 mil
|Huge Butterfly
|Normal: 13.5 mil
|Huge Atlantean Dolphin
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Huge Atlantean Orce
|Normal: 1.2 mil
|Huge Pufferfish
|Normal: 4.3 mil
|Huge Tiki Dominus
|Normal: 5 mil
|Huge Sailor Shark
|Normal: 2.2 mil
|Huge Pineapple Cat
|Normal: 600k
|Huge Gamer Shiba
|Normal: 5 mil
|Huge Pirate Parrot
|Normal: 2.1 mil
|Huge Firefighter Dalmation
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Basketball Retriever
|Normal: 8.9 mil
|Huge Nightmare Kraken
|Normal: 2.2 mil
|Huge Nightmare Spirit
|Normal: 1.35 mil
|Huge Stealth Dragon
|Normal: 2.1 mil
|Huge Tiedye Bunny
|Normal: 10 mil
|Huge Tiedye Axolotl
|Normal: 14 mil
|Huge Mosaic Lamb
|Normal: 1.65 mil
|Huge Empyrean Agony
|Normal: 2.85 mil
|Huge Exquisite Parrot
|Normal: 5.1 mil
|Huge Exquisite Cat
|Normal: 7.8 mil
|Huge Stealth Bobcat
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Cyborg Dragon
|Normal: 8.5 mil
|Huge Pixel Corgi
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Huge Chroma Lucky Block
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Chroma Lucki
|Normal: 1.2 mil
|Huge Party Penguin
|Normal: 4.25 mil
|Huge BIG Maskot
|Normal 950k
|Huge Sombrero Chihuahua
|Normal: 10 mil
|Huge Jelly Piggy
|Normal: 3 mil
|Huge Jelly Corgi
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Huge Cool Cat
|Normal: 2.8 mil
|Huge Evolved Hacked Cat
|Normal: 3.7 mil
|Huge Evolved Kind Cobra
|Normal: 4 mil
|Huge Evolved Pterodactyl
|Normal: 3 mil
|Huge Evolved Cupcake
|Normal: 2.8 mil
|Huge Evolved Pixel Cat
|Normal: 3.6 mil
|Huge Evolved Peacock
|Normal: 600k
|Huge Pinata Cat
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Safari Dog
|Normal: 10.5 mil
|Huge Evolved Hell Rock
|Normal: 1.7 mil
|Huge M-10 Prototype
|Normal: 2.5 mil
|Huge Kraken
|Normal: 9 mil
|Huge Amethyst Dragon
|Normal: 2.1 mil
|Huge Redstone Cat
|Normal: 1.5 mil
|Huge Easter Yeti
|Normal: 1.15 mil
|Huge Easter Bunny
|Normal: 900k
|Huge Painted Cat
|Normal: 850k
|Huge Marshmellow Agony
|Normal: 890k
|Huge Easter Dominus
|Normal: 930k
|Huge Easter Dominus
|Normal: 900k
|Huge Gecko
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Rainbow Slime
|Normal: 600k
|Huge Goblin
|Normal: 600k
|Huge Kawaii Dragon
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Ninja Axolotl
|Normal: 1.2 mil
|Huge Chef Cat
|Normal: 800k
|Huge Hologram Shark
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Huge Hologram Axolotl
|Normal: 1.4 mil
|Huge Gleebo the Alien
|Normal: 3.8 mil
|Huge Pink Marshmellow Chick
|Normal: 5 mil
|Huge Pastel Sock Dragon
|Normal: 5 mil
|Huge Bread Shiba
|Normal: 3.1 mil
|Huge Leprechaun Cat
|Normal: 890k
|Huge Clover Unicorn
|Normal: 1.35 mil
|Huge Clover Dragon
|Normal: 3.4 mil
|Huge Storm Dominus
|Normal: 1.45 mil
|Huge Inferno Dominus
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Comet Agony
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Comet Cyclops
|Normal: 2.25 mil
|Huge Diamond Cat
|Normal: 10.1 mil
|Huge Meebo in a Spaceship
|Normal: 10.3 mil
|Huge Love Lamb
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Pop Cat
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Knife Cat
|Normal: 1.2 mil
|Huge Safari Cat
|Normal: 3.1 mil
|Huge Cupid Corgi
|Normal: 600k
|Huge Orca
|Normal: 1.25 mil
Golden: 1.4m
|Huge Peacock
|Normal: 7.3 mil
|Huge King Cobra
|Normal: 850k
|Huge Pterodactyl
|Normal: 720k
|Huge Chameleon
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Party Axlotl
|Normal: 1.7 mil
|Huge Doodle Fairy
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Neon Griffin
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Squirrel
|Normal: 2.7 mil
|Huge Doodle Cat
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Dominus Lucki
|Normal: 2.5 mil
|Huge Balloon Axolotl
|Normal: 1.45 mil
|Huge Balloon Dragon
|Normal: 1.45 mil
|Huge Party Crown Ducky
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Mrs. Claws
|Normal: 950k
|Huge Present Chest Mimic
|Normal: 2.4 mil
|Huge Grinch Cat
|Normal: 1.35 mil
|Huge Snowman
|Normal: 2.2 mil
|Huge Jolly Penguin
|Normal: 850k
|Huge Elf Cat
|Normal: 900k
|Huge Elf Dog
|Normal: 900k
|Huge Reindeer Dog
|Normal: 4.25m
|Huge Reindeer Axlotl
|Normal: 4.8 mil
|Huge Santa Dragon
|Normal: 5.6 mil
|Huge Santa Monkey
|Normal: 5.5 mil
|Huge Crowned Corgi
|Normal: 73 mil
|Huge Crowned Pegasus
|Normal: 150 mil
|Huge Crowned Cat
|Normal: 25 mil
|Huge Anime Unicorn
|Normal: 1.95 mil
|Huge Anime Agony
|Normal: 2.7 mil
|Huge Party Dog
|Normal: 2.3 mil
|Huge Monkey
|Normal: 8.7 mil
|Huge Axolotl
|Normal: 12.7 mil
|Huge Lucki
|Normal: 2.3 mil
|Huge Orange Balloon Cat
|Normal: 5.85 mil
|Huge Scarecrow Cat
|Normal: 550k
|Huge Green Balloon Cat
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Neon Twilight Dragon
|Normal: 9.25 mil
|Huge Neon Twilight Wolf
|Normal: 2.2 mil
|Huge Balloon Cat
|Normal: 1.65 mil
|Huge Prickly Panda
|Normal: 12 mil
|Huge Grim Reaper
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Scary Corgi
|Normal: 860k
|Huge Scary Cat
|Normal: 860k
|Huge Corgi
|Normal: 2.8 mil
|Huge Ducky
|Normal: 2.95 mil
|Huge Cheerful Yeti
|Normal: 2.85 mil
|Huge Sapphire Pheonix
|Normal: 4 mil
|Huge Techno Cat
|Normal: 2.75 mil
|Huge Skeleton
|Normal: 1.85 mil
|Huge Party Cat
|Normal: 3.1 mil
|Huge Cyborg Capybara
|Normal: 9 mil
|Huge Enchanted Deer
|Normal: 2.7 mil
|Huge Chest Mimic
|Normal: 8 mil
|Huge Sleipnir
|Normal: 3.55 mil
|Huge Floppa
|Normal: 2.1 mil
|Huge Capybara
|Normal: 7 mil
|Huge Tiedye Corgi
|Normal: 1.45 mil
|Huge Mosaic Corgi
|Normal: 1.05 mil
|Huge Crystal Dog
|Normal: 900k
|Huge Tiedye Cat
|Normal: 1.35 mil
|Huge Mosaic Griffin
|Normal: 1.1 mil
Golden: 1.8 mil
|Huge Nightfall Pegasus
|Normal: 2.6 mil
|Huge Nightfall Wolf
|Normal: 2 mil
|Huge Rainbow Unicorn
|Normal: 4.3 mil
|Huge Super Corgi
|Normal: 2.25 mil
|Huge Dog
|Normal: 350 mil
|Huge Dragon
|Normal: 350 mil
|Huge Storm Agony
|Normal: 12.5 mil
|Huge Pixel Cat
|Normal: 1 mil
|Huge Pony
|Normal: 4.1 mil
|Huge Lucky Cat
|Normal: 4.2 mil
|Huge Cupcake
|Normal: 920k
|Huge Forest Wyvern
|Normal: 3.65 mil
|Huge Festive cat
|Normal: 1.3 mil
|Huge Gargoyle Dragon
|Normal: 3.35 mil
|Huge Hacked Cat
|Normal: 1.1 mil
|Huge Santa Paws
|Normal: 7.8 mil
|Huge Pumpkin Cat
|Normal: 1.25 mil
|Huge Cat
|Normal: 17.5 mil
Pet Simulator 99 titanic pet values
|Pet
|Value (in gems)
|Titanic Fire Dragon
|Normal: 45 mil
|Titanic Cosmic Pegasus
|Normal: 27 mil
|Titanic Atlantean Jellyfish
|Normal: 34 mil
|Titanic Cat
|Normal: 54 mil
|Titanic Nightmare Cat
|Normal: 34 mil
|Titanic Tiedye Dragon
|Normal: 32 mil
|Titanic Tiedye cat
|Normal: 32 mil
|Titanic Jelly Cat
|Normal: 28 mil
|Titanic Mystic Corgi
|Normal: 33.5 mil
|Titanic Hologram Cat
|Normal: 30 mil
|Titanic Blobfish
|Normal: 150 mil
|Titanic Dominus Astra
|Normal: 29 mil
|Titanic Lucki
|Normal: 32 mil
|Titanic Capybara
|Normal: 32 mil
|Titanic Hubert
|Normal: 30 mil
|Titanic Blue Balloon Cat
|Normal: 25 mil
|Titanic Red Balloon Cat
|Normal: 25 mil
|Titanic Neon Agony
|Normal: 37.5 mil
|Titanic Hippomelon
|Normal: 150 mil
|Titanic Balloon Monkey
|Normal: 35 mil
|Titanic Jolly Cat
|Normal: 38.5 mil
Pet Simulator 99 egg values
Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 eggs.
|Egg
|Value (in gems)
|Exclusive Egg 16
|40k
|Sandcastle Egg
|130k
|Tiki Egg
|15k
|Exclusive Egg 15
|65k
|Sailor Egg
|15k
|Pirate Egg
|25k
|Exclusive Egg 14
|70k
|Exclusive Egg 13
|68k
|Event Egg 1
|17k
|Quest Egg 1
|15k
|Exclusive Egg 12
|90k
|Exclusive Egg 11
|95k
|Exclusive Egg 10
|100k
|Exclusive Egg 9
|110k
|Huge Machine Egg 1
|800k
|Exclusive Egg 8
|120k
|Exclusive Egg 7
|160k
|Exclusive Egg 6
|210k
|Exclusive Egg 5
|250k
|Exclusive Egg 4
|300k
|Exclusive Egg 3
|1 mil
|Exclusive Egg 2
|585k
|Exclusive Egg 1
|580k
Pet Simulator 99 item values
Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 items.
|Item
|Value (in gems)
|Pinata hoverboard
|750k
|Gold booth
|120k
|Dragon booth
|250k
|Toy bone
|100
|Toy ball
|100
|Clan voucher
|200k
|Royalty charm
|1 mil
|Strength charm
|150k
|Glittering charm
|300k
|High-tech hoverboard
|130k
|Balloon hoverboard
|500k
|Fire dragon hoverboard
|1.2 mil
|Cat hoverboard
|100k
|Rainbow fruit
|200
|Gift bag
|5k
|Large gift bag
|10k
|Coins charm
|80k
|Bonus charm
|50k
|Agility charm
|25k
|Diamonds charm
|120k
|Spinny wheel ticket
|30k
|Booth slot voucher
|45k
|Magic coin jar
|400
|Crystal key
|12k
|Basic coin jar
|300
|Fortune flag
|2k
|TNT
|1k
|Hasty flag
|1k
|Magnet flag
|1k
|Comet
|1k
|Coins flag
|1k
|Diamonds flag
|1.5k
|Giant coin jar
|1.5k
|Squeaky toy
|300
|TNT crate
|2.5k
|Nametag
|2.5k
Pet Simulator 99 enchant values
Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 enchants.
|Enchant
|Value (in gems)
|Tap teamwork
|10k
|Happy pets
|15k
|Lucky eggs V
|150k
|Strong pets V
|55k
|Tap power V
|20k
|Treasure hunter V
|30k
|Speed V
|30k
|Criticals V
|75k
|Coins V
|75k
|Diamonds V
|200k
|Lightning
|70k
|Blast
|35k
|Chest breaker
|750k
|Exotic pet
|350k
|Huge hunter
|3.5 mil
|Lucky block
|900k
|Chest mimic
|1.2 mil
|Fortune
|1.2 mil
|Shiny hunter
|2 mil
|Fireworks
|200k
|Midas touch
|100k
Pet Simulator 99 gift values
Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 gifts.
|Gift
|Value (in gems)
|Anniversary gift 2023
|15k
|Easter 2023 gift
|25k
|Season 1 mythical gift
|540k
|Season 1 legendary gift
|190k
|Season 1 epic gift
|95k
|Season 1 rare gift
|60k
|Season 1 basic gift
|50k
|New years 2023 gift
|15k
|Christmas stocking
|40k
|Update hype gift
|15k
|Halloween gift
|45k
|Anniversary gift
|18k
Pet Simulator 99 value FAQ
Do you have some questions about Pet Simulator 99? We’re here to answer some of the most asked questions.
Can you trade pets in Pet Simulator 99?
Yes, you can trade and sell any Pet Simulator 99 pet and items through direct player-to-player trading or player booths in the trading plaza.
What is Pet Simulator RAP?
When you look at a Pet Simulator 99 pet, you can see a bunch of different details, including their nature, how many of them exist, and their RAP. RAP stands for recent auction price, and it’s actually the average price that the pet has sold for in the last 150 auction sales.
RAP is currently only available on huge pets and certain eggs and is only really useful for determining the current average value of eggs and common huge pets that go for less than 300 bil gems. Just keep in mind that RAP is not very reliable for rarer pets, so you should do a bit more research in these scenarios.
Are Pet Simulator 99 signed pets worth more?
On average, signed pets are worth around 5-10% more than non-signed pets in Pet Simulator 99. However, the price also depends on who has signed them, and what players are willing to play for them. Of course, if a pet is signed by your favorite YouTuber, you’re going to pay more than if it was signed by someone you’ve never heard of!
Can I transfer pets from Pet Simulator X to Pet Simulator 99?
You can transfer titanic, huge, and exclusive pets from your Pet Simulator X account to Pet Simulator 99. However, you can’t transfer any other types of pets or items.
