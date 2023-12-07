Pet Simulator 99 value list – pets, items, and more

Whether you’re selling or buying, familiarizing yourself with the Pet Simulator 99 values for different types of pets, eggs, items, and enchants is super important. So, if you want to find out what your collection is worth or how much you should pay for that pet you want to buy, keep an eye on all the values below.

Here are all the current Pet Simulator 99 values:

Pet Simulator 99 pet values

Below, we’ve compiled each of the Pet Simulator 99 pet values based on what the pets have recently sold for.

Keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate quite a bit, and we’re still missing info on some pets and pet variants. Of course, we’ll update this guide as we get more info, but remember to always check a pet’s RAP or how much it’s currently going for before making a trade.

Pet Simulator 99 mythical pet values

Pet Value (in gems) Cyborg Dominus Normal: 190

Golden: 750

Rainbow: 9k Ninja Cat Normal: 100

Golden: 400

Rainbow: 5k Ninja Maskot Normal: 25

Golden: 50

Rainbow: 200 Cyborg Panda Normal: nine

Golden: 23

Rainbow: 180 Ninja Turtle Normal: eight

Golden: 20

Rainbow: 150 Cyborg Bunny Normal: seven

Golden: 18

Rainbow: 120 Hell Bat Normal: six

Golden: 11

Rainbow: 22 Fire Horse Normal: five

Golden: 10

Rainbow: 20 Hell Fox Normal: seven

Golden: 15

Rainbow: 30 Flamortuus Normal: seven

Golden: 17

Rainbow: 40 Hellish Axolotl Normal: nine

Golden: 23

Rainbow: 180 Cyborg Dragon Normal: 20

Golden: 70

Rainbow: 250 Demon Normal: seven

Golden: 18

Rainbow: 140

Pet Simulator 99 legendary pet values

Pet Value (in gems) Wyvern of Hades Normal: 12

Golden: 85

Rainbow: 215

Pet Simulator 99 exclusive pet values

Pet Value (in gems) Celestial Dragon Normal: 60k Rift Dragon Normal: 45k Unicorn Dragon Normal: 35k Cosmic Agony Normal: 50k Cosmic Axolotl Normal: 27k Cosmic Dragon Normal: 33k Cosmic Pegasus Normal: 30k Atlantean Dolphin Normal: 42k Atlantean Stingray Normal: 33k Atlantean Orca Normal: 26k Tech Chest Mimic Normal: 15k Nightmare Bear Normal: 27k Nightmare Spirit Normal: 23k Jelly Corgi Normal: 24k Jelly Piggy Normal: 42k Jelly Panda Normal: 26k Cool Dragon Normal: 46k Cool Cat Normal: 22.5k Cool Corgi Normal: 28k Redstone Cat Normal: 22k Amethyst Dragon Normal: 50k Emerald Monkey Normal: 28k Hologram Shark Normal: 18k Hologram Axolotl Normal: 34k Hologram Tiger Normal: 24k Empyrean Dominus Normal: 30k Inferno Dominus Normal: 47k Storm Dominus Normal: 30k Exquisite Parrot Normal: 50k Exquisite Cat Normal: 50k Exquisite Elephant Normal: 50k Diamond Cat Normal: 60k Knife Cat Normal: 50k Clout Cat Normal: 30k Pop Cat Normal: 75k

Golden: 170k

Rainbow: 350k Neon Cat Normal: 23k Neon Dog Normal: 27k Neon Griffin Normal: 42k Present Chest Mimic Normal: 42k Grinch Cat Normal: 30k Anime Monkey Normal: 35k Anime Agony Normal: 45k Anime Corgi Normal: 35k Anime Unicorn Normal: 30k Neon Twilight Tiger Normal: 5k Neon Twilight Dragon Normal: 52k Neon Twilight Wolf Normal: 27k Neon Twilight Cat Normal: 50k Inferno Cat Normal: 200k Subzero Cat Normal: 150k Lightning Bat Normal: 90k Prickly Panda Normal: 55k Cyborg Capybara Normal: 50k Nightfall Pegasus Normal: 120k

Golden: 140k

Rainbow: 230k Nightfall Wolf Normal: 40k

Golden: 100k

Rainbow: 180k Tiedye Corgi Normal: 40k

Golden: 45k

Rainbow: 95k Tiedye Dragon Normal: 36k

Golden: 45k

Rainbow: 95k Tiedye Cat Normal: 32k Tiedye Bear Normal: 50k

Golden: 70k

Rainbow: 110k Mosaic Griffin Normal: 40k

Golden: 65k

Rainbow: 105k Sleipnir Normal: 62k Mosaic Dove Normal: 33.5k

Golden: 70k

Rainbow: 100k Mosaic Corgi Normal: 33k

Golden: 70k

Rainbow: 90k Foppa Normal: 40k Nightfall Ram Normal: 50k

Golden: 100k

Rainbow: 180k Nightfall Tiger Normal: 80k

Golden: 120k

Rainbow: 200k Crystal Deer Normal: 30k

Golden: 45k

Rainbow: 73k Crystal Dog Normal: 33k

Golden: 45k

Rainbow: 73k Capybara Normal: 40k Super Cat Normal: 22k Super Capubara Normal: 42k Super Corgi Normal: 30k Rainbow Unicorn Normal: 60k Starfall Dragon Normal: 60k Hippomelon Normal: 25k Storm Agony Normal: 85k Koala Normal: 53k Pony Normal: 51k Rave Crab Normal: 50k Ice Cream Cone Normal: 50k Lucky Cat Normal: 82k Orca Normal: 37k Keyboard Cat Normal: 44k Otter Normal: 70k Gargoyle Dragon Normal: 65k Nature Dragon Normal: 60k Sea Dragon Normal: 80k Yee-Haw Cat Normal: 90k Blobenstein Normal: 170k Punkey Normal: 145k Sock Cat Normal: 210k Wicked Empyrean Dragon Normal: 200k Lava Scorpion Normal: 160k Sock Corgi Normal: 170k Stacked Doge Noob Normal: 380k Grumpy Cat Normal: 400k Pterodactyl Normal: 400k Sad Cat Normal: 850k Sock Monkey Normal: 380k Nyan Cat Normal: 2.5 mil Hell Chest Mimic Normal: 1.1 mil Guest Noob Normal: 800k Signature BIG Maskot Normal: 2 mil Blobfish Normal: 600k Doge Normal: 1.1 mil Wicked Angelus Normal: 1.5 mil Sapphire Phoenix Normal: 900k Noobortuus Normal: 1.8 mil Mushroom King Normal: 1.4 mil Electric Slime Normal: 1.75 mil Chest Mimix Normal: 1 mil Dominus Darkwing Normal: 2.4 mil Storm Dragon Normal: 1.25 mil Empyrean Agony Normal: 3 mil Nebula Dragon Normal: 3.5 mil Galaxy Pegasus Normal: 2 mil Domortuus Astra Normal: 3 mil Galaxy Dragon Normal: 1.7 mil Storm Wolf Normal: 1.6 mil Dominus Astra Normal: 1.15 mil Blue BIG Maskot Normal: 1.6 mil Fairy Queen Normal: 75k

Pet Simulator 99 huge pet values

Pet Value (in gems) Huge Fossil Dragon Normal: 14 mil Huge Poseidon Corgi Normal: 15 mil Huge Propeller Cat Normal: 2 mil Huge Giraffe Normal: 8 mil Huge Mermaid Cat Normal: 8 mil Huge Red Panda Normal: 8 mil Huge Crocodile Normal: 8 mil Huge Hell Rock Normal: 610k

Golden: 760k

Rainbow: 3.5 mil Huge Fire Horse Normal: 1.85 mil Huge Apple Capybara Normal: 3.5 mil Huge Celestial Dragon Normal: 800k Huge Unicorn Dragon Normal: 700k Huge Happy Rock Normal: 600k

Golden: 760k Huge Vampire Bat Normal: 1.85 mil Huge Party Monkey Normal: 6 mil Huge Cosmic Agony Normal: 1.7 mil Huge Cosmic Axolotl Normal: 1.15 mil Huge Wild Fire Agony Normal: 2.6 mil Huge Stunt Unicorn Normal: 14.5 mil Huge Arcade Cat Normal: 1.8 mil Huge Cow Normal: 30 bil Huge Masked Owl Normal: 11 mil Huge Shark Normal: 5.4 mil Huge Shadow Griffin Normal: 10 mil Huge Fairy Normal: 7.25 mil Huge Dove Normal: 30 bil Huge Bear Normal: 6.15 mil Huge Sandcastle Cat Normal: 4.4 mil Huge Sun Angelus Normal: 3 mil Huge Luau Cat Normal: 1.2 mil Huge Butterfly Normal: 13.5 mil Huge Atlantean Dolphin Normal: 1.4 mil Huge Atlantean Orce Normal: 1.2 mil Huge Pufferfish Normal: 4.3 mil Huge Tiki Dominus Normal: 5 mil Huge Sailor Shark Normal: 2.2 mil Huge Pineapple Cat Normal: 600k Huge Gamer Shiba Normal: 5 mil Huge Pirate Parrot Normal: 2.1 mil Huge Firefighter Dalmation Normal: 2 mil Huge Basketball Retriever Normal: 8.9 mil Huge Nightmare Kraken Normal: 2.2 mil Huge Nightmare Spirit Normal: 1.35 mil Huge Stealth Dragon Normal: 2.1 mil Huge Tiedye Bunny Normal: 10 mil Huge Tiedye Axolotl Normal: 14 mil Huge Mosaic Lamb Normal: 1.65 mil Huge Empyrean Agony Normal: 2.85 mil Huge Exquisite Parrot Normal: 5.1 mil Huge Exquisite Cat Normal: 7.8 mil Huge Stealth Bobcat Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Cyborg Dragon Normal: 8.5 mil Huge Pixel Corgi Normal: 1.4 mil Huge Chroma Lucky Block Normal: 2 mil Huge Chroma Lucki Normal: 1.2 mil Huge Party Penguin Normal: 4.25 mil Huge BIG Maskot Normal 950k Huge Sombrero Chihuahua Normal: 10 mil Huge Jelly Piggy Normal: 3 mil Huge Jelly Corgi Normal: 1.4 mil Huge Cool Cat Normal: 2.8 mil Huge Evolved Hacked Cat Normal: 3.7 mil Huge Evolved Kind Cobra Normal: 4 mil Huge Evolved Pterodactyl Normal: 3 mil Huge Evolved Cupcake Normal: 2.8 mil Huge Evolved Pixel Cat Normal: 3.6 mil Huge Evolved Peacock Normal: 600k Huge Pinata Cat Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Safari Dog Normal: 10.5 mil Huge Evolved Hell Rock Normal: 1.7 mil Huge M-10 Prototype Normal: 2.5 mil Huge Kraken Normal: 9 mil Huge Amethyst Dragon Normal: 2.1 mil Huge Redstone Cat Normal: 1.5 mil Huge Easter Yeti Normal: 1.15 mil Huge Easter Bunny Normal: 900k Huge Painted Cat Normal: 850k Huge Marshmellow Agony Normal: 890k Huge Easter Dominus Normal: 930k Huge Easter Dominus Normal: 900k Huge Gecko Normal: 1 mil Huge Rainbow Slime Normal: 600k Huge Goblin Normal: 600k Huge Kawaii Dragon Normal: 1 mil Huge Ninja Axolotl Normal: 1.2 mil Huge Chef Cat Normal: 800k Huge Hologram Shark Normal: 1.4 mil Huge Hologram Axolotl Normal: 1.4 mil Huge Gleebo the Alien Normal: 3.8 mil Huge Pink Marshmellow Chick Normal: 5 mil Huge Pastel Sock Dragon Normal: 5 mil Huge Bread Shiba Normal: 3.1 mil Huge Leprechaun Cat Normal: 890k Huge Clover Unicorn Normal: 1.35 mil Huge Clover Dragon Normal: 3.4 mil Huge Storm Dominus Normal: 1.45 mil Huge Inferno Dominus Normal: 2 mil Huge Comet Agony Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Comet Cyclops Normal: 2.25 mil Huge Diamond Cat Normal: 10.1 mil Huge Meebo in a Spaceship Normal: 10.3 mil Huge Love Lamb Normal: 2 mil Huge Pop Cat Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Knife Cat Normal: 1.2 mil Huge Safari Cat Normal: 3.1 mil Huge Cupid Corgi Normal: 600k Huge Orca Normal: 1.25 mil

Golden: 1.4m Huge Peacock Normal: 7.3 mil Huge King Cobra Normal: 850k Huge Pterodactyl Normal: 720k Huge Chameleon Normal: 2 mil Huge Party Axlotl Normal: 1.7 mil Huge Doodle Fairy Normal: 1 mil Huge Neon Griffin Normal: 2 mil Huge Squirrel Normal: 2.7 mil Huge Doodle Cat Normal: 1 mil Huge Dominus Lucki Normal: 2.5 mil Huge Balloon Axolotl Normal: 1.45 mil Huge Balloon Dragon Normal: 1.45 mil Huge Party Crown Ducky Normal: 1 mil Huge Mrs. Claws Normal: 950k Huge Present Chest Mimic Normal: 2.4 mil Huge Grinch Cat Normal: 1.35 mil Huge Snowman Normal: 2.2 mil Huge Jolly Penguin Normal: 850k Huge Elf Cat Normal: 900k Huge Elf Dog Normal: 900k Huge Reindeer Dog Normal: 4.25m Huge Reindeer Axlotl Normal: 4.8 mil Huge Santa Dragon Normal: 5.6 mil Huge Santa Monkey Normal: 5.5 mil Huge Crowned Corgi Normal: 73 mil Huge Crowned Pegasus Normal: 150 mil Huge Crowned Cat Normal: 25 mil Huge Anime Unicorn Normal: 1.95 mil Huge Anime Agony Normal: 2.7 mil Huge Party Dog Normal: 2.3 mil Huge Monkey Normal: 8.7 mil Huge Axolotl Normal: 12.7 mil Huge Lucki Normal: 2.3 mil Huge Orange Balloon Cat Normal: 5.85 mil Huge Scarecrow Cat Normal: 550k Huge Green Balloon Cat Normal: 2 mil Huge Neon Twilight Dragon Normal: 9.25 mil Huge Neon Twilight Wolf Normal: 2.2 mil Huge Balloon Cat Normal: 1.65 mil Huge Prickly Panda Normal: 12 mil Huge Grim Reaper Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Scary Corgi Normal: 860k Huge Scary Cat Normal: 860k Huge Corgi Normal: 2.8 mil Huge Ducky Normal: 2.95 mil Huge Cheerful Yeti Normal: 2.85 mil Huge Sapphire Pheonix Normal: 4 mil Huge Techno Cat Normal: 2.75 mil Huge Skeleton Normal: 1.85 mil Huge Party Cat Normal: 3.1 mil Huge Cyborg Capybara Normal: 9 mil Huge Enchanted Deer Normal: 2.7 mil Huge Chest Mimic Normal: 8 mil Huge Sleipnir Normal: 3.55 mil Huge Floppa Normal: 2.1 mil Huge Capybara Normal: 7 mil Huge Tiedye Corgi Normal: 1.45 mil Huge Mosaic Corgi Normal: 1.05 mil Huge Crystal Dog Normal: 900k Huge Tiedye Cat Normal: 1.35 mil Huge Mosaic Griffin Normal: 1.1 mil

Golden: 1.8 mil Huge Nightfall Pegasus Normal: 2.6 mil Huge Nightfall Wolf Normal: 2 mil Huge Rainbow Unicorn Normal: 4.3 mil Huge Super Corgi Normal: 2.25 mil Huge Dog Normal: 350 mil Huge Dragon Normal: 350 mil Huge Storm Agony Normal: 12.5 mil Huge Pixel Cat Normal: 1 mil Huge Pony Normal: 4.1 mil Huge Lucky Cat Normal: 4.2 mil Huge Cupcake Normal: 920k Huge Forest Wyvern Normal: 3.65 mil Huge Festive cat Normal: 1.3 mil Huge Gargoyle Dragon Normal: 3.35 mil Huge Hacked Cat Normal: 1.1 mil Huge Santa Paws Normal: 7.8 mil Huge Pumpkin Cat Normal: 1.25 mil Huge Cat Normal: 17.5 mil

Pet Simulator 99 titanic pet values

Pet Value (in gems) Titanic Fire Dragon Normal: 45 mil Titanic Cosmic Pegasus Normal: 27 mil Titanic Atlantean Jellyfish Normal: 34 mil Titanic Cat Normal: 54 mil Titanic Nightmare Cat Normal: 34 mil Titanic Tiedye Dragon Normal: 32 mil Titanic Tiedye cat Normal: 32 mil Titanic Jelly Cat Normal: 28 mil Titanic Mystic Corgi Normal: 33.5 mil Titanic Hologram Cat Normal: 30 mil Titanic Blobfish Normal: 150 mil Titanic Dominus Astra Normal: 29 mil Titanic Lucki Normal: 32 mil Titanic Capybara Normal: 32 mil Titanic Hubert Normal: 30 mil Titanic Blue Balloon Cat Normal: 25 mil Titanic Red Balloon Cat Normal: 25 mil Titanic Neon Agony Normal: 37.5 mil Titanic Hippomelon Normal: 150 mil Titanic Balloon Monkey Normal: 35 mil Titanic Jolly Cat Normal: 38.5 mil

Pet Simulator 99 egg values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 eggs.

Egg Value (in gems) Exclusive Egg 16 40k Sandcastle Egg 130k Tiki Egg 15k Exclusive Egg 15 65k Sailor Egg 15k Pirate Egg 25k Exclusive Egg 14 70k Exclusive Egg 13 68k Event Egg 1 17k Quest Egg 1 15k Exclusive Egg 12 90k Exclusive Egg 11 95k Exclusive Egg 10 100k Exclusive Egg 9 110k Huge Machine Egg 1 800k Exclusive Egg 8 120k Exclusive Egg 7 160k Exclusive Egg 6 210k Exclusive Egg 5 250k Exclusive Egg 4 300k Exclusive Egg 3 1 mil Exclusive Egg 2 585k Exclusive Egg 1 580k

Pet Simulator 99 item values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 items.

Item Value (in gems) Pinata hoverboard 750k Gold booth 120k Dragon booth 250k Toy bone 100 Toy ball 100 Clan voucher 200k Royalty charm 1 mil Strength charm 150k Glittering charm 300k High-tech hoverboard 130k Balloon hoverboard 500k Fire dragon hoverboard 1.2 mil Cat hoverboard 100k Rainbow fruit 200 Gift bag 5k Large gift bag 10k Coins charm 80k Bonus charm 50k Agility charm 25k Diamonds charm 120k Spinny wheel ticket 30k Booth slot voucher 45k Magic coin jar 400 Crystal key 12k Basic coin jar 300 Fortune flag 2k TNT 1k Hasty flag 1k Magnet flag 1k Comet 1k Coins flag 1k Diamonds flag 1.5k Giant coin jar 1.5k Squeaky toy 300 TNT crate 2.5k Nametag 2.5k

Pet Simulator 99 enchant values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 enchants.

Enchant Value (in gems) Tap teamwork 10k Happy pets 15k Lucky eggs V 150k Strong pets V 55k Tap power V 20k Treasure hunter V 30k Speed V 30k Criticals V 75k Coins V 75k Diamonds V 200k Lightning 70k Blast 35k Chest breaker 750k Exotic pet 350k Huge hunter 3.5 mil Lucky block 900k Chest mimic 1.2 mil Fortune 1.2 mil Shiny hunter 2 mil Fireworks 200k Midas touch 100k

Pet Simulator 99 gift values

Here’s the current average value for each of the Pet Simulator 99 gifts.

Gift Value (in gems) Anniversary gift 2023 15k Easter 2023 gift 25k Season 1 mythical gift 540k Season 1 legendary gift 190k Season 1 epic gift 95k Season 1 rare gift 60k Season 1 basic gift 50k New years 2023 gift 15k Christmas stocking 40k Update hype gift 15k Halloween gift 45k Anniversary gift 18k

Pet Simulator 99 value FAQ

Do you have some questions about Pet Simulator 99? We’re here to answer some of the most asked questions.

Can you trade pets in Pet Simulator 99?

Yes, you can trade and sell any Pet Simulator 99 pet and items through direct player-to-player trading or player booths in the trading plaza.

What is Pet Simulator RAP?

When you look at a Pet Simulator 99 pet, you can see a bunch of different details, including their nature, how many of them exist, and their RAP. RAP stands for recent auction price, and it’s actually the average price that the pet has sold for in the last 150 auction sales.

RAP is currently only available on huge pets and certain eggs and is only really useful for determining the current average value of eggs and common huge pets that go for less than 300 bil gems. Just keep in mind that RAP is not very reliable for rarer pets, so you should do a bit more research in these scenarios.

Are Pet Simulator 99 signed pets worth more?

On average, signed pets are worth around 5-10% more than non-signed pets in Pet Simulator 99. However, the price also depends on who has signed them, and what players are willing to play for them. Of course, if a pet is signed by your favorite YouTuber, you’re going to pay more than if it was signed by someone you’ve never heard of!

Can I transfer pets from Pet Simulator X to Pet Simulator 99?

You can transfer titanic, huge, and exclusive pets from your Pet Simulator X account to Pet Simulator 99. However, you can’t transfer any other types of pets or items.

