Anime Dungeon Fighters codes December 2023

Roblox Anime Dungeon Fighters codes are a great way to get some extra in-game goodies to help you kick some butt against popular anime characters.

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes: an avatar with giant hands in front of a fence
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

Want to become more powerful than All Might with little effort? No problem, just grab some freebies with our Anime Dungeon Fighters codes list and get ahead of the game. As you can likely guess, this Roblox experience puts you in a virtual anime world full of adventure, in which you must face off against popular characters, good and bad, including Goku, Luffy, and Naruto.

For even more anime-based goodies, check out our Fruit Tower Defense codes, Anime Adventures codes, Haze Piece codes, and Anime Showdown codes guides. We also have a Roblox game codes list that can direct you to our Blade Ball codes, Zombie Hunters codes, Death Ball codes, and Sakura Stand codes articles.

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes

Active codes:

  • NEWGAME2 – 50 cos coins
  • NEWGAME – 1k gems

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes: the in-game shop showing the codes tab

What are Anime Dungeon Fighters codes?

While it doesn’t appear as though they come from milestones, developer BestBunny adds new ones periodically to give you various in-game goodies. On the off chance that BestBunny follows in the same footsteps as other Roblox developers, it doesn’t hurt to give the game a like in hopes that a certain number leads to further freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Dungeon Fighters codes?

To redeem Anime Dungeon Fighters codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Anime Dungeon Fighters
  • Tap the yellow shop icon
  • Go to codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Anime Dungeon Fighters codes, you might want to see what else you can grab with our Coin Master free spins, Monopoly Go free dice, and Genshin Impact codes guides.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.