The GTA Trilogy pulls up on Netflix Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy comes to Netflix’s gaming service, and hopefully it performs better than the yee yee ass Switch version.

GTA Trilogy Netflix - a man walks down an alleyway towards the Netflix logo
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Switch 

Perhaps the Switch’s screen wasn’t small enough for you, and you want an even tinier screen to play GTA on – maybe to hide the less-than-fantastic performance? Well, your time is coming because Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is coming to Netflix.

The GTA trilogy, also known by its full name ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’, is heading to Netflix’s gaming service on December 14. Pre-registration is open now on Google Play and iOS for those of you who want to get it the minute it releases.

Netflix has ramped up its gaming offerings this year with the likes of Hades, Oxenfree, and Spiritfarer – in fact, here’s a list of the best Netflix games you can play on the service.

The questionable trilogy features remasters of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. Why do I say questionable? Because it’s no secret that the pack, costing $59.99/£49.99, ran like absolute crud on Nintendo Switch. We have a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Switch review if you want to know more but it’s a widely accepted fact that this was not a good ‘remaster’ of the games.

Anyway, if you really want to play them on mobile, the games will be available on the Netflix app, Google Play, and the App Store. Maybe it’ll get you more excited for the long-awaited GTA 6, though chances are very slim that it ever comes to Switch or mobile.

