Where is the GTA V Nintendo Switch port?

A GTA V Nintendo Switch port seems like a no-brainer, yet there are still no signs of Rockstar bringing the decade-old open-world game to Nintendo’s hybrid

GTA V Switch mockup showing a Nintendo Switch OLED Model flat, with two white joy cons attached, superimposed onto a mango yellow background, with art from the game appearing on the screen. In the art are three men, a man with five-oclock-shadow and an assault rifle rested on his shoulder nonchalantly, a receding hairline and a button up white shirt. Next to him in the middle is a man in a blue shirt holding binoculars with shaved hair. Lastly, on the right, is a man with an assault rifle in both hands, short back and sides black hair, and a brown leather jacket.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Switch

Why isn’t there a GTA V Nintendo Switch port yet? It seems like it should have happened by now – the best-selling entertainment property in the history of the universe should be on every console. Yet it isn’t.

Usually, this is a case of technical limitations, but GTA V can run on a PS3, so it can run on the Nintendo Switch. Head below to see all the hints we can find as to whether a Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch port will ever happen, or check out more speculation with our Wind Waker Switch, Twilight Princess Switch, and Ocarina of Time Switch port pontifications.

Alright baws, let’s take a look at everything we know about GTA V Switch shenanigans.

Is there a GTA V Nintendo Switch port?

No, at the time of writing GTA V is not available on the Nintendo Switch. The developer, Rockstar Games, has only brought a handful of its videogames to the portable home console, the first being 2011’s L.A. Noire (one of the best games ever!), which arrived in November 2017.

YouTube Thumbnail

Since then, the only other games Rockstar has released are the ones found in the GTA trilogy, a remastered collection of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. This was a very disappointing release on Switch, with countless issues as you can read in our GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition review.

Will there be a GTA V Nintendo Switch port?

We don’t currently have any evidence to suggest that there will be a Grand Theft Auto V Switch port. So, put simply, we don’t know if it’s going to happen, even though Rockstar’s parent company Take Two’s CEO Straus Zelnick said, “What we’ve put out so far has been successful” and promised more products are coming to Nintendo’s console when talking to GamesIndustry.biz.

There are also some bogus rumours online that use their source as SamusHunter2 on Twitter. This supposed leaker has been roundly debunked by countless incorrect guesses and broad-enough predictions that they’re bound to hit once in a while – so this doesn’t lend any credence either.

So, while we don’t know anything about a GTA V Nintendo Switch port, we do know some great games like GTA on Switch to sate that craving in the meantime.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.