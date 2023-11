Nintendo Switch GTA cheats guide

Why would you need GTA cheats? Well, few things are as satisfying as spawning a helicopter, flying to the nearest skyscraper rooftop, and just lobbing Molotovs to your heart’s content. It’s how I played GTA as a kid, and it’s how I hope the kids play it now, honestly. So, if you want to bend the rules and truly experience GTA as a sinful sandbox, you’re gonna need some help.

If you're looking for a guaranteed good time in Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3, enjoy our list of all the cheats we could find for each entry. These have all been tested by us, so they should work, and we've omitted any that we couldn't find versions that did work. If you know of anything we've missed, be sure to drop us an email.

Here’s our guide to all of the GTA: Definitive Edition Switch cheats.

GTA 3 cheats – Nintendo Switch

GTA 3 Switch cheat Code All weapons ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Infinite money ($250k) ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full health ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full armour ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Big head mode Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B Raise wanted level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Lower wanted level ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Slow motion gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR Fast motion gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL Improve vehicle driving handling R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X Spawn Rhino tank A, A, A, A, A, A, R, ZL, L, X, A, X Increased gore Y, L, A, Down, L, R, X, Right, L, B Destroy all cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L Flying vehicles Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R Change outfits Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right Riot Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Pedestrians fight each other Down, Up, Left, Up, B, ZL, L, Up, Down Pedestrians fight each other with weapons ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down Pedestrians hate you Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL Clear weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X Foggy weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B Cloudy weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y Rainy weather L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A

GTA Vice City cheats – Nintendo Switch

GTA Vice City cheat Code Big head mode Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B Change outfit Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right Instant death Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L Play as Candy Suxxx A, ZR, Down, R, Left, Right, R, L, B, ZL Play as Dick Down, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B Play as Hilary King R, A, ZR, L, Right, R, L, B, ZR Play as Jezz Torrent R, ZL, ZR, L, Right, ZR, Left, B, Y, L Play as Ken Rosenberg Right, L, Up, ZL, L, Right, R, L, B, R Play as Lance Vance A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, L Play as Mercedes ZR, L, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, A, X Play as Phil Cassidy Right, R, Up, ZR, L, Right, R, L, Right, A Play as Red Leather Right, Right, Left, Up, L, ZL, Left, Up, Down, Right Play as Ricardo Diaz L, ZL, R, ZR, Down, L, ZR, ZL Play as Sonny Forelli A, L, A, ZL, Left, B, R, L, B, B Faster gameplay A, A, L, Y, L, Y, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Slower gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R Full armour R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full health R, ZR, L, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Angry pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Armed pedestrians ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down Rioting pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Aggressive traffic ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL Black cars A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A Flaming traffic ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Flying cars Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R Improved handling X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L Pink cars A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A Spawn bloodring banger Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL Spawn bloodring racer Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left Spawn caddy A, L, Up, R, ZL B, R, L, A, B Spawn hotring racer (1) R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn hotring racer (2) ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR Spawn love fist limo ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn rhino A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn romero Down, ZR, Down, R, ZL, Left, R, L, Left, Right Spawn sabre turbo Right, ZL, Down, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, Left Spawn trashmaster A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Lower wanted level R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Raise wanted level R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Weapon set #1 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon set #2 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon set #3 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Clear weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Down Cloudy weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Foggy weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Rainy weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Sunny weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X

GTA San Andreas cheats – Nintendo Switch

GTA San Andreas cheat Code Weapon set #1 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Weapon set #2 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Weapon set #3 R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Increase wanted level R, R, A, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Decrease wanted level R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Hitman-level weapons Down, Y, B, Left, R, ZR, Left, Down, Down, L, L, L Infinite lung capacity Down, Left, L, Down, Down, ZR, Down, ZL, Down Instant death Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L Maximum fat X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down Maximum muscle X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left Maximum respect L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L Minimum fat and muscle X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Right Super jump Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR Super punch Up, Left, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL Big head mode Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B Maximum sex appeal A, X, X, Up, A, R, ZL, Up, X, L, L, L Slow down gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R Speed up gameplay X, Up, Right, Down, ZL, L, Y Get $250k, full health, and full armour R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up All traffic is black A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A All traffic is junk ZL, Right, L, Up, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L All traffic is pink A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A All traffic is sports cars Up, L, R, Up, Right, Up, B, ZL, B, L Angry pedestrians Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Armed pedestrians ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down Carnival pedestrians X, X, L, Y, Y, A, Y, Down, A Elvis pedestrians L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, Up, Down, Left No pedestrians B, Down, Up, ZR, Down, X, L, X, Left Recruit anyone with 9mm pistols Down, Y, Up, ZR, ZR, Up, Right, Right, Up Recruit anyone with rocket launchers ZR, ZR, ZR, B, ZL, L, R, ZL, Down, B Rioting pedestrians Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Aggressive drivers ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL All cars have nitrous Left, X, R, L, Up, Y, X, Down, A, ZL, L, L Drive on water Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Flying boats ZR, A, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, Y, X Flying cars Y, Down, ZL, Up, L, A, Up, B, Left Improved handling X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L Increase car speed Right, R, Up, ZL, ZL, Left, R, L, R, R Spawn bloodring banger Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left Spawn caddy A, L, Up, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Spawn dozer ZR, L, L, Right, Right, Up, Up, B, L, Left Spawn hotring racer 1 R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn hotring racer 2 ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR Spawn hunter A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L Spawn hydra X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, Down, Up Spawn monster Right, Up, R, R, R, Down, X, X, B, A, L, L Spawn quad Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Y, A, X, R, ZR Spawn rancher Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL Spawn rhino A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn stretch ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn stuntplane A, Up, L, ZL, Down, R, L, L, Left, Left, B, X Spawn tanker R, Up, Left, Right, ZR, Up, Right, Y, Right, ZL, L, L Spawn trashmaster A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right Spawn vortex X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, Down, Down Lock wanted level A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, X, Up Lower wanted level R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Six -star wanted level A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, B, Down Infinite ammo L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L Jetpack Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right Parachute Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, Up, Down, Right, L Always 9 p.m. Left, Left, ZL, R, Right, Y, Y, L, ZL, B Cloudy weather ZL, Down, Down, Left, Y, Left, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L Foggy weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Morning sky ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Night sky ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Sandstorm Up, Down, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR Stormy weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Sunny weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Very sunny weather ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Down

There you have it, every working GTA cheat that we could find. If we've missed anything, or a code isn't right, please drop us a line and we'll do our best to update it ASAP.