Happy Wheels download – iPhone, android, and PC

The gory rag-doll randomness of Happy Wheels is a sure-fire recipe for fun, but to get your wheels on the road, you need to perform a Happy Wheels download the game first. Fortunately, despite the original release dating back to 2010, there are still plenty of ways to get back on the road on your mobile and take the blood-splattering fun on the go. Better still, we go into how to install Happy Wheels on iOS, Android, and PC.



For more throwback titles, check out our Doodle Jump online, Temple Run online, and Angry Birds download guides and find yourself back in the golden era of mobile games. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more contemporary that shows off the power of modern mobile tech, see our picks for the best mobile MMORPGs and mobile racing games.

Now, let’s get into all the information you’re here for.

Happy Wheels iOS download

If you’re an iPhone user, you can easily get your hands on Jim Bonacci’s iconic and chaotic title. All you need to do is follow the simple steps below, or if you’re feeling lazy, you can hit this link to find yourself on the game’s page.

Open the App Store

Search for Happy Wheels

Start the download

Enjoy the carnage!

Happy Wheels Android download

Fortunately, Happy Wheels is just as easy to pick up and play on android as it is on iOS. Simply follow the steps below, or head over to this link if you want to make your life a little easier.

Open Google Play

Search for Happy Wheels

Start the download

Enjoy the carnage!

Happy Wheels PC download

To experience Happy Wheels in its classic PC format, you can either play Happy Wheels online – find out how in the section below – or download the title to keep. If you’d prefer to download Happy Wheels for your PC than play in the browser, you can head over to this link and follow these steps.

Open the link in a new tab

Scroll down to the PC download option

Follow the steps to download and install the game

Create some chaos!

How do I play Happy Wheels online?

If you don’t want to download Happy Wheels but would rather just jump back in for a few games of gory glory, you’re in luck, as there’s an official browser version of the game over at totaljerkface.com – the home of Jim Bonacci’s wild ride title. Don’t worry about Flash being behind us either, as the developer has since released a Javascript version of the game, ensuring plenty more years of vehicular carnage.

There you have it, all you need to find a Happy Wheels download that suits your device. For more classic titles you might not have seen for a few years, be sure to check out our list of the best retro games on Switch and mobile.