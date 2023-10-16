How do you get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy?

Ah, Hogwarts. A place for learning all sorts of magic, including spells, charms, and potions. However, there’s one certain talent all students must know. Well, assuming you like to get into mischief, and that The Hogwarts Legacy Alohomora charm, which allows you to pick the locks of those pesky locked doors you can find around the castle.

Should it not be this bit of magic that you need to know about, our Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts, Hogwarts Legacy potions, Hogwarts Legacy plants, and Hogwarts Legacy spells should be able to help cover an array of topics. We also have a list of the Hogwarts Legacy characters, so you know who to keep an eye out for.

Anyway, onto how to get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy.

How do I get Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy?

Getting this spell is actually very straightforward, though you do need to reach level 15 before you can embark on the quest. Once you do, go and speak to the caretaker. Luckily, the caretaker’s Lunar Lament is a main quest, so it’s impossible to miss this charm.

The mission requires you to manoeuvre around, avoiding prefects and teachers as you do so. You need to remove two demiguise statues and return to the caretaker. Don’t worry, he tells you everything you need to know at the start of the quest.

As a reward for your help, he teaches you Hogwarts Legacy Alohomora.

How do I use Hogwarts Legacy Alohomora?

After you unlock the charm, you need only approach locks on chests and doors and press the interact button to use it.

There you have it, how to get the Hogwarts Legacy Alohomora charm. To see what creatures call this magical world home, check out our Hogwarts Legacy beasts guide. Oh, and should you be more of a bad person, you might want to know the answer to the question, can you be evil in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.