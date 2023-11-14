All Hogwarts Legacy classes

Yes, we all know a grand adventure awaits us at the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, but you know what else you can expect after you get your acceptance letter? A lot of classes. You’re a school student, after all. And in this Hogwarts Legacy classes guide, we not only list what lessons you have but what you can learn from them.

Anywho, onto all of the Hogwarts Legacy classes.

Classes in Hogwarts Legacy take place as part of the story, and unlock things for us as we go along – such as the ability to fly. As we discover more of our academic options we’ll update this guide!

Defence Against the Dark Arts

Professor: Dinah Hecat

This class is vital to attend should you wish to learn how to protect yourself against a range of offensive spells, and given we know that the three unforgivable curses play a role in Hogwarts Legacy, you really need to know how to combat them. Equally, you also learn how to duel and utilise offensive spells here.

Charms

Professor: Abraham Ronen

Now, the charms class is a great place to learn a variety of spells that may help you as you explore the world. Plus, given the Hogwarts Legacy upgrade paths, this class could end up being your best friend, depending on what you choose.

Potions

Professor: Aesop Sharp

Unsurprisingly, potions class is where you learn to brew, you guessed it, potions. This can help you to regain health and other stats, and let’s not forget about the infamous Polyjuice Potion – just think about who you could become!

Herbology

Professor: Mirabel Garlick

Some plants are nice, and others are downright vicious, so you’d best attend your herbology class to discover all you need to know about the plant life in Hogwarts Legacy, and avoid running into the wrong type of bush when in the grounds.

Flying

Professor: Chiyo Kogawa

Flying class, as the name suggests, teaches you all you need to know about travelling via broomstick. Finishing this class will give you the ability to fly in the game, and get your very own broomstick. You’ll be zooming around the grounds in no time!

Divination

Professor: Mudiwa Onai

Learn to look into the future with Divination through the use of crystal balls, tea leaves, and other mystical arts. This class is led by Natsai’s mother, Mudiwa, and is located in the tippy top of the school’s tower.

Transfiguration

Professor: Matilda Weasley

Want to turn water into wine? Well, you won’t learn that, but you’ll get some nifty know-how on how to transform some objects with the Transformation Spell, a key entry into your arsenal.

Beasts

Professor: Howin

There are a lot of beasts in Hogwarts Legacy; some are hostile, while others are cuddly. Either way, it’s important that you know how to handle them, and Professor Howin does a great job of educating you in a range of fun classes.

Astronomy

Professor: Satyavati Shah

The astronomy class is where you learn how to use the telescope and we suggest you pay attention, it’s an important to tool that can reveal some secrets in the world.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.