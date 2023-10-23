Hogwarts opens its doors to a barrage of fifth-year students in 2023, and if you happen to be one of those with an acceptance letter to the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry, then you likely want to know about all of the Hogwarts Legacy beasts. You can find these creatures out in the world, and who knows, some might even let you ride them.

Anyway, onto all of the Hogwarts Legacy beasts.

How do you tame Hogwarts Legacy beasts?

All sorts of magical critters are available for you to catch and keep in Hogwarts Legacy. Most fit in the Room of Requirement’s Vivarium, too!

To access this feature, you need to complete Deek the house elf’s side quest called The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom in order to get yourself the nab-sack item and the ability to catch animals. He is found in the Room of Requirement (you’ll notice that the nab-sack looks a lot like Newt Scamander’s bag in the Fantastic Beasts films!).

Once you have this item on your person, you can venture out and grab some new furry and feathery friends. You can interact with tamed animals, and you need to pay close attention to their needs and keep them happy. As their friendship bond with you grows, they drop items for gear upgrades like Niffler fur and Graphorn horns.

Hogwarts Legacy beasts

There’s quite the menagerie available in Hogwarts Legacy, both in and out of the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement. Here is a rundown of all the available creatures:

Vivarium beasts

Diricawl

Giant Purple Toad

Graphorn

Fwooper

Jobberknoll

Kneazle

Mooncalf

Niffler

Puffskein

Unicorn

Each of these critters will drop an item needed for gear upgrades – usually fur or feathers, or warts from the toad, and horns from the Graphorn.

Mountable beasts

Thestral*

Onyx Hippogriff*

Hippogriff

*Note that these two magical mounts are only available as pre-order DLC bonuses.

Enemy beasts

Dragon

Troll

Centaur

Acromantula

Inferi

Beware when you see any of these in the overworld – you may just end up in a fight!

And that’s all the Hogwarts Legacy beasts we know about for now, but make sure you bookmark this page, as we’ll update it each time a new one comes to light. If you need something to keep you busy in the meantime, you can’t go Ron with our picks for the best Harry Potter games on Switch and mobile.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.