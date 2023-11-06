If you’re one of the many to receive your acceptance letter to a certain school for witchcraft and wizardry, you likely want to know more about Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer. Sure, exploring the school grounds and surrounding areas on your own is fun, but adventures are so much more unpredictable with a friend along for the ride.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer.

Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?

Unfortunately, not. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t support multiplayer or cooperative play. Yes, this includes the Dark Arts battle arena, as rather than face off against other players, you get to test your skills against the AI.

Is multiplayer coming to Hogwarts Legacy?

We can’t say for certain, but the chances are that multiplayer isn’t coming to Hogwarts Legacy. If this changes, we’ll be sure to update this guide with all the information you need to play with a friend. Luckily, the world is full of things for you to do, enough so that you don’t have to worry about being bored without your buddy.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK.