Ah, Hogwarts. The legendary school is huge and easy to get lost in, what with all of its secret passageways and no Marauder’s Map to guide your way. On top of that, there are the grounds and surrounding areas to consider when it comes to the Hogwarts Legacy map, so we’re here to help you track down the most interesting Hogwarts Legacy locations.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy map.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have fast travel?

Great news for those of you that don’t want to walk (or fly) everywhere, as Hogwarts Legacy fast travel is a thing. In order to fast travel, you need to unlock Floo Flames, head to one, and then you can travel to any other locations you’ve been to before. Of course, we do suggest you take in the scenery from time to time. Who knows what secrets lay in wait…

What are the best Hogwarts Legacy maps?

There are a few Hogwarts Legacy interactive maps out there, here are a few of our favourites that can help you traverse this massive area.

This is our favourite interactive Hogwarts Legacy map. It shows you the locations of almost all of the collectibles, items, enemies, and more, as well as allows you to zoom in on Hogsmeade and Hogwarts.

This map is almost as good as the one Map Genie offers, but it’s slightly harder to navigate and we’ve had a bit of trouble with it crashing on occasion. In saying that, it still has everything you need to traverse the land with ease.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy map.

Hogwarts Legacy has drawn considerable criticism during its development, largely due to the fact that the creator of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years.

While Avalanche has confirmed that J.K. Rowling is not “directly involved” in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, it is working with “her team” and Portkey Games, a Warner Bros. label dedicated to launching new experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. It is currently unclear whether she will earn any royalties from the game’s sale, but it is likely given it is based on her original body of work.

If you would like to learn more about transgender rights or lend your support, we’d encourage you to check out the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK