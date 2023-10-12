Hollow Knight is a notoriously challenging game, and one of the only ways to make things any easier are the handy Hollow Knight charms, so you’re going to want to choose wisely, and use the right tools for the job. Different bosses and areas will require certain measures, and normally there’s the right charm for the job.

You’ll also need to find each charm, and some are tucked away in deviously dark corners of Hollow Knight’s huge map. You’ll need some serious skills to unearth them all, but each offers a different skill or ability that will help you on your path. You’ll also need even more notches to make room for all these charms, but don’t worry, it’s all here in our Hollow Knight charms guide.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff. And don’t forget, you can only change your Hollow Knight charms when sitting on a bench.

Every Hollow Knight charm:

Charm Description Notches needed Location Wayward compass Reveals your location on the map 1 Can be bought from Iselda in Dirtmouth for 220 geos once you find Cornifer Gathering swarm A swarm will collect any loose geo in a small radius 1 Can be bought from Sly in Dirtmouth for 330 geos Stalwart shell Remain invulnerable for longer after taking damage 2 Can be bought from Sly in Dirtmouth for 200 geos Soul catcher Receive more soul when attacking enemies 2 Awarded after beating Elder Baldur at the end of the Ancestral Mound Shaman stone Makes spells more powerful, increasing the damage dealt to enemies 3 Can be bought from Salubra in Forgotten Crossroads for 220 geos Soul eater Receive much more soul when attacking enemies 4 Find the grave under Stag Station in the resting grounds, and use desolate dive downwards Dashmaster Increases how often the player can dash, and gives you the ability to dash downwards 2 C an be found under a statue in fungal wastes, underneath Mantis Village and by Royal Waterways Sprintmaster Increases how often the player can dash, and gives you the ability to dash downwards 1 Can be bought from Sly in Dirtmouth for 400 geo. Must be after you have found the shopkeeper’s key Grubsong The Knight will gain soul when taking damage 1 Receive from the Grubfather after freeing ten grubs Grubberfly’s Elegy At full health, the nail will fire a white beam as a projectile when attacking 3 Receive from the Grubfather after freeing all 46 grubs Fragile Heart Increases The Knight’s health, but will break when they are killed 2 Can be bought from Leg Eater in the Fungal Wastes for 350 geo Unbreakable Heart Increases The Knight’s health, and cannot be broken 2 You must take the fragile heart to Divine in Dirtmouth, without dying, then pay 12,000 geo Fragile Greed Increases the amount of geo earned when defeating enemies, but will break when The Knight is killed 2 Can be bought from Leg Eater in the Fungal Wastes for 250 geo Unbreakable greed Increases the amount of geo earned when defeating enemies, and cannot be broken 2 You must take the fragile greed to Divine in Dirtmouth, without dying, then pay 9,000 geo Fragile strength Makes nail attacks more powerful, but will break when The Knight is killed 3 Can be bought from Leg Eater in the Fungal Wastes for 600 geo Unbreakable strength Makes nail attacks more powerful, and cannot be broken 3 You must take the fragile strength to Divine in Dirtmouth, without dying, then pay 15,000 geo Spell Twister Casting spells will cost less soul 2 Can be found in a secret room at the top of the soul sanctum, before the fight with the Soul Master Steady Body The Knight will recoil less after attacking with the nail 1 Can be bought from Salubra in Forgotten Crossroads for 120 geos Heavy Blow Enemies will recoil further when hit with the nail 2 Can be bought from Sly in Dirtmouth for 350 geos, but must be done after giving him the shopkeeper’s key Quick Slash Nail attacks can be performed slightly quicker 3 In Kingdom’s Edge, in a hidden room just in front of a huge skeleton Longnail Extends the range of the nail 2 Can be bought from Salubra in Forgotten Crossroads for 350 geo Mark Of Pride Vastly extends the range of the nail 3 Hidden in a chest in the Mantis Village, near to the Mantis Lords Fury Of The Fallen When near to death, attack strength increases 2 Can be found by crossing the spikes in a large room in King’s Pass Thorns of Agony When taking damage, thorns will damage nearby enemies 1 After receiving the mothwing cloak, explore a maze of thorns in Greenpath Baldur Shell Covers the bearer in a hard shell when focusing soul 1 Can be found in the southwest of Howling Cliffs, after beating the two Elder Baldurs Flukenest Turns the Vengeful Spirit spell into a horde of baby flukes 3 Defeat Flukemarm in the Royal Waterways Defender’s Crest Causes the bearer to let out a stench that harms enemies 1 Defeat Dung Defender in the Royal Waterways Glowing Womb Drains the soul of the bearer and uses it to birth hatchlings 2 In the Forgotten Crossroads, a hidden room is found to the right of the False Knight arena. After acquiring the Crystal Heart, travel across the spike tunnel and the charm will be on the body of a giant Aspid Mother. Quick Focus Allows the user to focus soul quicker, healing quicker as a result 3 Can be bought from Salubra in Forgotten Crossroads for 800 geo Deep Focus Focusing soul will be slower, but healing effects will double 4 Can be found in crystal peak, after breaking a wall where a Husk Miner is mining. Requires the crystal heart Lifeblood Heart After resting, The Knight will gain a coating of lifeblood that protects from a small amount of damage 2 Can be bought from Salubra in Forgotten Crossroads for 250 geo Lifeblood Core After resting, The Knight will gain a coating of lifeblood that protects from a normal amount of damage 3 After collecting 15 lifeblood masks, enter a cave on the left wall of The Abyss Joni’s Blessing The Knight will have a sturdier shell, being able to take more damage, but they cannot heal by focusing soul 4 Can be found in Joni’s Repose in Howling Cliffs Hiveblood Heals the bearer over time, regaining health without the need to focus soul 4 Can be found in The Hive, in a room below where Hive Knight is fought Spore Shroom Emits a small spore cloud that damages enemies when the bearer focuses soul 1 Can be found in a pool of acid in the Fungal Wastes, near the entrance to Queen’s Gardens and Deepnest. You will need the mantis claw Sharp Shadow When the bearer uses Shadow Dash, their body will sharpen and cause damage 2 Can be found in Deepnest, after passing a shade gate southeast of the Hot Spring. You will need the shade cloak Shape Of Unn When focusing soul, The Knight takes on a different form and can move freely 2 Given by Unn, underneath the Lake of Unn. You will need Isma’s tear Nailmaster’s Glory Increases the power and speed of nail arts 1 Once you have collected all three nail arts from the nailmasters, this charm is given by Sly Weaversong Summons weaverlings to accompany The Knight 2 Found in a high part of the weaver’s den Dream Wielder Charges the dream nail quicker and allows The Knight to collect more soul when hitting enemies 1 Receive from Seer after collecting 500 essence Dreamshield A shield appears to protect The Knight 3 Found in the resting grounds, in a room just beneath the Seer’s room Grimmchild This charm is part of the Grimm Troupe’s Ritual. The Knight must find the Grimmkin and collect their flames 2 Once the Grimm Troupe has been summoned, this charm can be collected from Troupe Master Grim Carefree Melody Produces a song of protection that can shield The Knight from damage 3 Given by Nymm in Dirtmouth, only after you have defeated the Grimm Troupe Kingsoul The user will slowly absorb soul from within. It also opens the way to a certain area 5 The Kingsoul charm is divided into two parts. The first is given by the White lady in Queen’s Gardens, then the second half must be taken from the body of the Pale King, only once you have completed the White Palace. Void Heart Unifies the void to the bearer’s will. The charm is part of the user and cannot be removed 0 After finding both halves of the Kingsoul, equip the charm and head to a secret area in The Abyss called the Birthplace. There is an egg in the room, which must be hit by the awoken dream nail triggering a different scene. After completing the next area, the Kingsoul charm will turn into the Void Heart.

Hollow Knight notches

The good kind of Notch! You can only carry as many charms as your notches allow, and some of the more powerful charms require a lot of space, so it becomes tough to manage very quickly. Luckily, you can acquire more notches on your adventure, giving you even more space to work with. What a charming discovery! There are eight notches overall, with four available to buy, and four more littered around the dark corners of Hollow Knight’s many different areas.

Notches 1- 4

You can purchase the first four notches from Salubra in the Forgotten Crossroads after collecting more charms. Notch one costs 120 geo, and is available after collecting five charms. Notch two costs 500 geo, and is available after collecting ten charms. Notch three costs 900 geo, and is available after collecting 18 charms. Then notch four costs 1400 geo, and is available collecting 25 charms.

Notch 5

Notch five is in a room in the northeast of Fog Canyon, just below Stone Sanctuary. You’ll require either Isma’s tear or the monarch wings to reach them.

Notch 6

You can find notch six in fungal wastes, in a small room with two Shrumal Ogres. You must defeat the ogres to receive the notch.

Notch 7

Notch seven is a reward in the Colosseum of Fools, and you receive it after completing the trial of the warrior.

You can find notch eight in the tent of the Grimm Troupe in Dirtmouth, after you have summoned them, and you earn it by defeating Grimm.

Hopefully, our Hollow Knight charms guide helps you on your Hollow Knight voyage! It’s a tough game, but nothing is impossible, and these items will help you on your quest to uncover the mysteries of Deepnest and the titular Hollow Knight. When you’re done, be sure to check out our guide to the best Switch Metroidvanias to find your next action-platforming adventure.