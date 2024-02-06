Honkai Star Rail soars past 100m downloads, with no signs of stopping

Alongside opening the gates for the Astral Express to visit Penacony, the Land of Dreams, in its sci-fi RPG this week, Hoyoverse is celebrating Honkai Star Rail surpassing 100m downloads across all platforms. It’s been less than a year since the game’s official launch and the team seems intent on shooting for the stars.

Honkai Star Rail hasn’t even reached its first anniversary yet and it’s already smashing milestones in the mobile gaming space. Not only have fans downloaded it over 100m times across iOS, Android, PC, and PS5 – a milestone that Genshin Impact didn’t meet until two years after its launch according to AppMagic – but it’s earned a series of accolades as well. The Express Crew scooped up the Mobile Game of the Year Award at 2023’s TGAs, Best Game at Google Play’s Best of 2023 ceremony, iPhone Game of the Year in the App Store Awards, and of course, a coveted spot on our mobile games of the year list for 2023.

Hoyoverse is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this achievement and the launch of Honkai Star Rail’s 2.0 update, hosting a jazz-filled pre-show on the game’s YouTube channel which you can catch up on below, and taking over the Las Vegas Sphere with Penacony’s newly-introduced mascot, Clockie.

Adding to the futuristic themes of the game, Honkai Star Rail now supports Apple Vision Pro Compatibility Mode, letting you explore Penacony, Jarilo-VI, and the Xianzhou Luofu using the latest spatial computing technology. Naturally, Hoyoverse is running a series of giveaways to win one of these space-age devices for yourself on the game’s social media pages. There’s also a comprehensive FAQ on HoyoLab.

That’s a wrap on Honkai Star Rail’s 100m downloads celebrations. Make sure you’re all packed and ready for the Charmony Festival by visiting our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail events guide next.