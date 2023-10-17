Honkai Star Rail events October 2023

Trailblazing around the galaxy on the Astral Express can be a full-time job, but there’s always time to sit back and enjoy (or engage in) the bountiful Honkai Star Rail events. With stellar interstellar festivities to enjoy, plenty of people to meet, a chock-load of challenges to face, and heaps of great goodies to snag, there’s plenty of fun to be had – and with our help, you can rest assured that you’ll never miss another star rail rendezvous.

After you clear your schedule for all the epic upcoming HSR events, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to check whether your trailblazing team is up to the challenge. We’ve also got a list of all the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners, along with a Honkai Star Rail codes guide to ensure you never miss a freebie.

So hop aboard, it’s time for us to dive into all the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail events.

Current Honkai Star Rail events

Aetherium Wars

October 11 – November 13

The most influential online gaming brand in the universe, Aetherium Wars, is holding an offline Interastral Tournament Festival for fans on Jarilo-VI. Compete in the championship with your Aether Spirit companions to be in with a chance of winning heaps of rewards, including a free copy of Honkai Star Rail’s Pela, Honkai Star Rail’s Luka, Honkai Star Rail’s Hook, or Honkai Star Rail’s Serval.

Permanent Honkai Star Rail events

Gift of Odyssey

Recurring event (every update)

This login event lets you claim up to ten Star Rail Special Passes just by logging in for seven days during the event period. They don’t even need to be consecutive days!

Turquoise’s Reverie

Permanent event

Clear the Forgotten Hall Memory Stage 3 to obtain the four-star character, Honkai Star Rail’s Qingque.

Trailblazing Will

Permanent event

When you hit certain Trailblaze level milestones, you can head to the event page to claim Star Rail Passes and Stellar Jades. Here are the level requirements and the rewards you can claim:

Trailblaze level five – ten Star Rail Passes

Trailblaze level 15 – ten Star Rail Passes

Trailblaze level 25 – ten Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jades

Trailblaze level 35 – ten Star Rail Passes and 800 Stellar Jades

Additional Rewards from Stellar Warp

Permanent event

After you complete 300 Warps (or pulls) in the Stellar Warp event, you’re free to choose one free five-star character below to join your team.

You can only claim this reward once, so be sure to choose wisely! Before you take your pick, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see how each of them rank.

Starkissed Synchrony

Permanent event

The Novice Experience event Starkissed Synchrony offers a variety of rewards when you complete certain tasks. They are:

Complete the Trailblaze Mission ‘Simulated Universe: First Closed Beta’ to get a free copy of Honkai Star Rail’s Herta

Complete the Trailblaze Mission ‘Lying in Rust’ to get a free copy of Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha

Complete the Trailblaze Mission ‘To Rot or to Burn’ to claim a free The Seriousness of Breakfast light cone

Get to Trailblaze level 20 and claim your level rewards from Pom-Pom aboard the Astral Express to claim the Shared Feeling light cone

Complete the Trailblaze Mission ‘Trail of the Equilibrium: Part One’ to claim a free Trailblaze-o-scope relic that permanently increases max technique points by one

The Voyage of Navis Astriger

Permanent event

Complete the first stage of this new section of the Forgotten Hall to get four-star character Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong for free.

Simulated Universe: The Swarm Disaster

Permanent event

Herta and her fellow geniuses have upgraded the Simulated Universe to investigate the Swarm Disaster caused by Tayzzyronth, the Aeon of Propagation. Navigate through chess board-like randomly generated domains, fight tough bosses, and work to unlock the path of Propagation in the Simulated Universe. With high risk comes high reward, so you can unlock two self-modeling resins by participating in this event.

Honkai Star Rail web events

Come With Me, Take the Journey

August 30 – November 11

Invite returning Trailblazers back to the game to earn a maximum of 450 Stellar Jade, 45 k credits, five supplies material boxes, 12 adventure logs, and two lost gold fragments. Head over to the event page to find out more.

Time to Feast: Astral Express Pit Stop

October 14 – November 4

Honkai Star Rail is collaborating with a variety of restaurants across the galax- uh, world! Visit selected restaurants to purchase from the limited HSR menu and get some awesome items including collab merchandise and in-game items. Check out the official tweet to find out more.

Upcoming Honkai Star Rail events

Planar Infinity

October 27 – November 13

Herta and three other members of the Genius Society have been tweaking with the Simulated Universe again, but they managed to mess up a bit. All the codes got scrambled, and started expanding infinitely! Take on heaps of powerful enemies as Herta tests the limits of the SU’s memory, and earn a bunch of goodies in return.

Planar Fissure

October 20 – 27

Earn double rewards from the Simulated Universe in this popular recurring event.

Realm of the Strange

Version 1.4

Gain double relic rewards upon completing Caverns of Corrosion for a set amount per day.

