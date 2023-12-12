Honor 90 GT design leaks ahead of launch

We are anticipating the Honor 90 GT to launch sometime this month and expect it to come as the successor to the Honor 80 GT, a solid smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Thanks to a leak on Weibo, we have a first look at its design and are privy to some leaked specs, too.

The leak on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, shows the upcoming Honor 90 GT to have a flat frame design with plastic construction, vegan leather back, and dual eye-catching stripes. We can also see the camera is home to a dual camera setup and flash.

According to GSMarena, we can expect the Honor 90 GT to launch later this month with specs including a 50MP main camera with OIS, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (which certainly makes sense as the Honor 80 GT features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset), up to 24GB RAM and 100W fast charging.

We don’t have an exact launch date for the Honor 90 GT yet, but we don’t think it’ll be long at all, with a good chance it will arrive this month. We expect the new smartphone to launch together with the Honor X50 GT, the successor to the X40 GT.

