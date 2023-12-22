Honor 90 GT launch brings impressive specs

Honor has officially announced its latest budget flagship with the Honor 90 GT launch. This new device utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset combined with a mighty 24GB RAM maximum. It arrives in China on December 26, and that chipset and RAM combo assumedly offer mega performance.

As revealed by Honor on Thursday (via GSMArena), the design matches the previous Weibo leaks we reported on, with the phone coming in black, blue, and gold and prices starting at around $340 in China – though if the phone makes its way over to the US, that price will definitely rise quite a bit.

The spec sheet looks mightily impressive. Alongside the mega RAM and chip, there’s storage from 256GB all the way to 1TB, 100W fast-charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel for the high-res (~430ppi) 6.7-inch display, making it a possible contender for our list of the best gaming phones. Plus, there are cameras – a 16MP front-facing hole-punch selfie camera and two lenses on the back, a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide. Nice.

In terms of performance, it’s a little disappointing that the Honor 90 GT doesn’t lead the charge with the latest Snapdragon chip like the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Realme GT5 Pro have as we close out the year. Still, Honor’s full-fat flagship, the Magic 6, is set to feature it and should launch early next year.

