Honor 90 GT launch brings impressive specs

The Honor 90 GT launch is here, bringing with it a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, fast-charging, and a launch date just a few days away.

Custom image of the Honor 90 GT in blue for news on the launch of the phone
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware 

Honor has officially announced its latest budget flagship with the Honor 90 GT launch. This new device utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset combined with a mighty 24GB RAM maximum. It arrives in China on December 26, and that chipset and RAM combo assumedly offer mega performance.

As revealed by Honor on Thursday (via GSMArena), the design matches the previous Weibo leaks we reported on, with the phone coming in black, blue, and gold and prices starting at around $340 in China – though if the phone makes its way over to the US, that price will definitely rise quite a bit.

The spec sheet looks mightily impressive. Alongside the mega RAM and chip, there’s storage from 256GB all the way to 1TB, 100W fast-charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED panel for the high-res (~430ppi) 6.7-inch display, making it a possible contender for our list of the best gaming phones. Plus, there are cameras – a 16MP front-facing hole-punch selfie camera and two lenses on the back, a 50MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide. Nice.

In terms of performance, it’s a little disappointing that the Honor 90 GT doesn’t lead the charge with the latest Snapdragon chip like the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Realme GT5 Pro have as we close out the year. Still, Honor’s full-fat flagship, the Magic 6, is set to feature it and should launch early next year.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you don’t fancy waiting for the Honor 90 GT launch to go global, we can help with some other picks. There are the best Google Pixel phones, the best Samsung phones, and the best Motorola phones, so you can keep it locked to Android.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…