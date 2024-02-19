In preparation for the inaugural Esports World Cup, Level Infinite has announced the first Honor of Kings invitational midseason tournament since the game’s global roll-out. This marks the beginning of a string of competitive events for the MOBA this year.

Honor of Kings recently began its global launch with a limited release in Brazil, introducing one of the best mobile MOBAs to a whole new audience after nearly a decade of region exclusivity. To hype up the game’s continued global expansion, this midseason invitational will see 12 teams from around the world compete for a prize pool of $3m and a chance to earn a place in the Honor of Kings Invitational Championship later this year.

Chinese esports squad KPL Dream Team announced its participation in the tournament, bringing their all-star skill from the King Pro League to this global stage. Honor of Kings will announce more of the teams in the lead-up to the event in August, as well as opportunities for new talent to get noticed.

Honor of Kings and the Esports World Cup have collaborated to create an exclusive skin to celebrate this exciting event. James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports Center said, “The Esports World Cup is an exciting and unique opportunity to bring international esports recognition to the world’s most played mobile MOBA title. Honor of Kings is the latest example of our commitment to the mobile esports space, as we continue to prioritise our investment in the esports landscape.”

The Invitational Season One kicks off on March 1, 2024, in Istanbul, just over a week after Honor of Kings officially launches in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other parts of Eastern Europe, South Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East.

That’s everything we know so far about the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason. To get stuck in when the Honor of Kings release date reaches your region, check out our Honor of Kings tier list and Honor of Kings characters guide.