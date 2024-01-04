Honor of Kings release date and pre-registration

Feeling like you want a new mobile MOBA to dive into? Look no further than the Honor of Kings release date, coming soon to Android and Apple devices near you. The game is available in China, and appears to have been around for a few years – but now it’s coming to a worldwide audience.

When is the Honor of Kings release date?

Honor of Kings is due to release on June 20, 2024, across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and more. Some territories including Turkey and Saudi Arabia get access on February 21, 2024.

The App Store listing does state that the game is “out now” and available for download, however, this appears to be a mistake in at least the US and UK listings as the game is, in fact, not out now or available for download in most countries. Honor of Kings is currently available in China and Brazil.

What is Honor of Kings?

Honor of Kings is a MOBA designed for mobile platforms, featuring five-vs-five teams. TiMi Studio Group – a subsidiary of Tencent Games – originally released the game in China back in 2015 but Honor of Kings is now releasing across the globe with the help of Level Infinite, who is known for Nikke and Tower of Fantasy.

Filled with mythical and magical mighty heroes, you can train up your roster of fighters to build excellent teams and take on other players. Strategy and tactics are key here as you head into 15-minute-long battles and knock out the competition.

Can I pre-register for Honor of Kings?

Honor of Kings pre-registration is open now, and you can find the links to your preferred store on the official site – either the App Store or Google Play.

Those who pre-register get a heap of goodies, too. You can get a stack of diamonds, gold, free trials of heroes, a free unit of Ying – and a skin for her called Crimson Tassel!

