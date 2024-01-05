Honor of Kings tier list January 2024

Trust us when we say you need our Honor of Kings tier list. As one of the biggest MOBAs in the world, the game features an abundance of characters across various classes, so we think it’s only right that we try to offer some guidance on who the best ones are. We all know that your chances of winning in a competitive MOBA are only as good as the character you choose.

Though it’s available in a few select regions (namely China and Brazil), Tencent’s game is yet to launch on a global scale, but we can keep you up to date with our Honor of Kings release date guide. We also have Decapolice release date, RF Online Next release date, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins release date, and Avatar: Reckoning release date guides. Honestly, there are so many great games on the horizon.

Anyway, let’s dive into our Honor of Kings tier list.

Honor of Kings tier list

To make it as easy as possible for you to make your decision, we have put together individual lists for each class. We should point out that tier lists are entirely subjective, and while we do our share of research and take into account community and personal experiences, you may well find that a hero in rank D is your favorite, and that’s okay. In fact, we encourage you to experiment and find the right Honor of Kings characters for you.

Honor of Kings support tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characters S Timebender, Mischief, Voidcaller A Yarla, Beast B Eclipse, Liu Shan, Dolia, Cai Yan C Little Cute, Dreambuilder, Ming, Da Qiao D –

Honor of Kings assassin tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characters S Li Bai, Han Xin, Zilong, Diao Chan, Ying, Mulan, Lam A Peace of Lanling, Mirrorblade, Alessio B Tigerous, Luna, Ukyo Tachibana, Sima Li C Nakaruru D –

Honor of Kings tank tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characters S Beast, Lian Po, Lu Bu, Eclipse, Kai A Ata, Mischief, Wuyan B Dreambuilder C Seafarer D Hegemon

Honor of Kings mage tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characters S Kongming, Diao Chan, Milady, Nuwa, Angela A Timebender B Chemist, Guitarist, Dr Bian, Lady Zhen, Xiao Qiao C Voidcaller, Princess Frost, Smith & Blade, Daji D Fireraiser, Breezy

Honor of Kings fighter tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characters S Zilong, Lu Bu, Monkey King, Lixin, Kai, Ying A Arthur, Biron, Mushashi, Eternal Sage, Dian Wei B Peacekeeper, Kaizer, Athena, Charlotte, Dharma C Yang Jian, Tigerous D Berserker

Honor of Kings marksman tier list

Rank Honor of Kings characetrs S Juniper, Luban no 7, Marco Polo A Solarus, Private Ear B Lady Sun, Arli C Consort Yu, Fang D Judge Dee

How do I unlock new Honor of Kings characters?

As with any MOBA, you need to purchase heroes with in-game currency. In Honor of Kings, one of the best ways to achieve this is through events. Events tend to pop up frequently, and they can be generous with in-game currency; even just completing a seven-day login event can give you enough coins to purchase new heroes.

Now that you know the best heroes through our Honor of Kings tier list, you might want to discover the best League of Legends: Wild Rift champions with our Wild Rift tier list.