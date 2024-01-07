All Honor of Kings characters

With so many Honor of Kings characters to explore, it can be hard to choose who to try first. From guards of the Great Wall to talented sword-wielders from Kyokutou, we’ve listed all of the Honor of Kings heroes in the global version by their class.

If you’re wondering how to play Honor of Kings, check out our handy guide. You can keep up to date with the Honor of Kings release date here too, while studying our Honor of Kings tier list and seeing if there are any Honor of Kings codes.

Here’s a full list of all the Honor of Kings characters, separated by class. As some characters are in multiple classes, you’ll find them in whichever class comes first in the alphabet. For example, Cirrus is both an assassin and a fighter, so he appears in the assassin list.

Honor of Kings assassins

Cirrus – a reincarnated bird spirit from the riverlands

Diaochan – a renowned dancer known for her stunning beauty

Han Xin – a Ba general from the riverlands

Jing – an espionage expert from the Zhulu Plateau

Lam – the Former Top Assassin of Wei who has awesome water powers

Li Bai – a poet, swordsman, and eternal romantic

Mai Shiranui – the Shiranui Fighting Style Master teaching her skills in Tonpuu Shore

Mulan – a Great Wall Guard Commander who wields dual swords

Nakoruru – this Kyokutou Shrine Maiden looks like she belongs in an Inuyasha manga

Pei – he calls himself “Chang’an City’s top boxer”, and gives off similar vibes to Honkai Star Rail’s Luka

Prince of Lanling – the former Prince of the Golden City, left without a kingdom to rule

Shouyue – a Great Wall guard who’s waiting for the return of his lost younger brother

Sima Yi – a Wei strategist described as “a ruined soul with unfathomable power”

Ukyo Tachibana – a Kyokutou swordsman with a gentlemanly demeanor, similar to Genshin Impact’s Ayato

Wukong – the leader of the Ferali Uprising

Ying – the rising star of the Dali High Court and Honor of Kings’ mascot

Zilong – a Shu General who knows no fear

Honor of Kings fighters

Allain – a Navenian mercenary just looking to get by

Arthur – as you might expect, he’s the leader of the Knights of the Round Table

Athena – the literal reincarnation of the Greek goddess Athena of wisdom and war

Biron – another Navenian mercenary on a mission to stop pollution taking over his home

Charlotte – a noble knight following the trail to Kyokutou

Dharma – a fearless warrior monk trying to make sense of the world

Dian Wei – a berserker and a Wei General

Dun – another Wei General with a history of mercenary work

Fuzi – one of the Three Sages of Jixia

Guan Yu – a Shu General who values trust above all else

Kaizer – a Great Wall guard who was consumed by a demonic suit of armor

Li Xin – a Great Wall guard of royal lineage

Lu Bu – a reborn fiend warrior who claims to be the “world’s worst nightmare”

Luna – Kaizer’s younger sister and the leader of the Lunari Clan

Mayene – a Jixia Academy student studying under Fuzi

Menki – an adorable, fluffy Dream Eater

Mozi – one of the Three Sages of Jixia and a master of machinery

Musashi – a roaming Kyokutou samurai

Sun Ce – a Marquis of Wu who loves to lead the charge across the sea

Wuyan – an orphaned hybrid and Jixia Academy student

Yang Jian – an enforcer with a third eye in his forehead

Honor of Kings mages

Angela – the enigmatic mage Merlyn occupying an alternative body after getting trapped

Daji – Jiang Ziya’s kitsune puppet creation, devoid of emotions

Dr Bian – a framed doctor turned evil

Gan & Mo – a corrupted swordsmith and his wife, who is also his blade

Guitarist – a wandering musician with strong anti-war feelings

Kongming – a calm and collected Shu strategist

Kui – the Warden of Chang’an

Lady Zhen – The Last Anomalic

Liang – a genius scholar and a disciple of the sage Jiang Ziya

Milady – the prideful and autocratic ruler of Navenia

Nuwa – a superbeing who created the Primaeran civilization

Princess Frost – a princess from the Central Plains stuck in an unhappy political marriage

Sun Bin – a Jixia Academy student who loves mechanics

Xiao Qiao – a descendant of a famed Anomalic clan who is willing to give her all for love or war

Zhou Yu – a Governor of Wu from a noble family

Honor of Kings marksmen

Alessio – Protector of the Outer City

Arli – a dancer in the Changle District

Consort Yu – a protector of nature on a journey to explore the world

Di Renjie – a Chang’an Magistrate

Erin – an elf princess born in the Luminescent Forest

Fang – an adorable Chang’an detective

Lady Sun – the Princess of Wu, following in her elder brother Sun Ce’s footsteps

Luban No. 7 – an adorable puppet created by Master Luban

Marco Polo – a free-spirited and intelligent explorer from Sunset

Solarus – a heroic marksman and enforcer

Honor of Kings supports

Agudo – a forest child whose best friend is a giant creature called Furball

Da Qiao – a steadfast protector of Jiang, Xiao Qiao’s older sister, and Sun Ce’s lover

Eclipse – the Conqueror of the Eastern Marshes

Little Lute – a musical prodigy who was forced to flee her adoptive home

Liu Shan – the Crown Prince of Shu, Liu Bei’s son, and Kongming’s disciple

Ming – the Chief of the Yaotian Society

Yaria – a reincarnated doe spirit with the magical ability to activate the growth of any living thing

Zhang Fei – a General of Shu with a ferali blood curse

Zhuangzi – one of the Three Sages of Jixia who can turn dreams into reality

Honor of Kings tanks

Ata – an orphan pirate and holder of the Soul Pearl

Lian Po – the Head of the Gandan Clan

Xiang Yu – a despised tyrant defying fate

Those are all of the Honor of Kings characters so far. If you’re looking to jump in as soon as possible, check out our guide to the best VPN for Android to help you along. For something completely different, take a look at our lists of new mobile games and new Switch games that we’re looking forward to in 2024.