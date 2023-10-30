Our how to delete apps on Android guide is here to help you with all your tech woes. It’s not always obvious how to clear space on your device, and there are a lot of different phones under the Android banner, so it can often feel like you’re starting from scratch. So, grab your phone, and get ready to make some serious space with our helpful tips.

How do I delete apps on Android?

It’s pretty easy to delete apps on Android, just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store app on your device

Click on the profile icon at the top right of the screen

Click on manage apps and devices

Then click on manage

Click on an app you want to delete

Click uninstall

Repeat with any additional apps you wish to delete

Similarly, if you don’t have access to the internet, you can delete apps through the settings by following these steps:

Open settings on your mobile device

Click on apps

Click on ‘see all apps’

Click on any app you want to delete

Hit uninstall

Then confirm by pressing OK

There you have it, Android users, we hope this helps you make a little bit of extra space for those all-important things in life. If you fancy grabbing yourself a new Android phone to get even more space, then be sure to check out our guide to the best Android phone for games.