How to cancel LinkedIn Premium

If you need to know how to cancel LinkedIn Premium, our guide breaks it all down in easy-to-follow steps, so you can save some cash today.

How to cancel Linkedin Premium: a hand holds a phone against a yellow background, with the linkedin premium logo on the screen
Nathan Ellingsworth's Avatar

Published:

How to 

If you’re wondering how to cancel LinkedIn Premium, we’re walking you through it in this full guide. There are plenty of subscriptions in life, and some are more important than others. If I need to save some money and the choice is between LinkedIn or Netflix, well I’m getting ready for the next season of Stranger Things.

Just before we connect you to the rest of this handy guide, be sure to check out our other helpful ‘how to’ content. We have guides covering how to cancel Tinder Gold, how to delete Twitch accounts, how to delete Snapchat accounts, how to delete Reddit accounts, how to delete apps on iPhone, how to cancel Amazon Prime, and much more.

Lets dive into our how to cancel LinkedIn Premium guide.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I cancel LinkedIn Premium in browser?

It’s very simple to cancel LinkedIn Premium in browser, just follow these instructions:

  • Head to linkedin.com
  • Log into your account
  • Click the profile option at the top of the page
  • Select premium features
  • Click premium account and features
  • From here, select manage subscription
  • Next, on the manage premium account page, select cancel subscription
  • Follow the onscreen prompts, and select cancel subscription

How to cancel LinkedIn Premium on Android and iOS?

It’s just as simple to cancel LinkedIn Premium in the app, just follow these instructions:

  • Open up the LinkedIn app
  • Select your profile icon
  • Click on premium features
  • Next to subscription features, click on the dropdown menu
  • Click on manage subscription
  • Under the manage premium features menu, click cancel subscription
  • Follow the onscreen prompts, and click cancel subscription

Alright, that’s all we have for our how to cancel LinkedIn Premium guide folks, we hope you find it helpful. For even more helpful how to content, be sure to check out our guides covering how to cancel Apple Music and how to cancel Apple TV next.

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.