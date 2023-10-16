How to delete Netflix profiles

Our how to delete Netflix profiles guide is here to help if you want to remove an old user and add a new one to your streaming service.

How to delete Netflix profiles: netflix profiles are visible on an iPhone
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

Our how to delete Netflix profiles guide is here to help you get rid of unwanted users from your account. Should you have the need to delete an account to make room for a new user, you have to know how to remove a Netflix profile. Doing this is relatively easy, and it means you can add someone else to your service.

Of course, to use the streaming service, you need to actually have it, so give our Netflix download guide a read if you’re yet to install it. Or, to see what other platforms have to offer, you can look at our Hulu download and Disney Plus download content. However, should it be some tunes that you’re after, it’s our YouTube Music download and Spotify download guides you need.

Anywho, onto instructions on how to delete Netflix profiles.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I delete Netflix profiles?

If you want to delete a Netflix profile, you need to:

  • Login to Netflix
  • Go to manage profiles
  • Select the one you want to delete
  • Scroll down to the bottom and hit delete profile

There you have it, everything you need to know on how to delete Netflix profiles. Should you want to remove more, see our how to delete Spotify accounts, how to delete Twitter accounts, and how to delete apps on iPhone guides.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.