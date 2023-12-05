Huawei AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2023 names its winners

The results are in for the Huawei AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2023, heralding the best games and apps of the last 12 months from the perspective of the awarding panel of Huawei experts. Considering it’s been another big year for mobile games, with exciting new titles and substantial updates to those with large playerbases, it’s a hotly contested field, but there can only be a few winners.

The prestigious Best Game award went to PUBG Mobile, with Krafton and Lightspeed Studios’ battle royale game still going strong well into its fifth year of service. Other gongs included the Best for Family, going to Monopoly Go and Gardenscapes, Best for Strategy, with another set of double winners in Epic Seven and Summoners War, plus Lords Mobile and World of Tanks Blitz MMO picking up the Best for Strategy prize.

In terms of app winners, Huawei named Capcut, Badoo, and Adidas Runtastic as the best of 2023. Rakuten Viber Messenger, Weather & Radar, and Flashscore all saw recognition, too, with Huawei naming them the Best Trending Apps, while also handing out distinctions to Bolt, Moovit, and Skyscanner as winners of the Best Transport & Travel category. To see the full list of awards and recipients, just head over to the official Huawei AppGallery site.

Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services, shared the following statement on the Huawei AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2023: “AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2023 is our yearly testimony to celebrate excellence in the mobile app and gaming ecosystem. This year, we have paid special attention to categories with deeper values than ‘top grossing’, such as ‘Family Friendly’, among others. The amazing developers have not only entertained and engaged a global audience with best-in-class content, but also enhanced users’ daily digital lives through joy, convenience, and innovation.”

There you have it, the results from the Huawei AppGallery Editors’ Choice Awards 2023. For more of the best games and apps of the year, check out our coverage of the App Store Awards 2023 and Google Play Best of 2023 winners. Or, if you’re looking for something to play yourself, check out our picks for the best mobile games and the best mobile card games.