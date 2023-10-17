Hunter X Unleashed codes October 2023

Eager Roblox players are wondering – are there any Hunter X Unleashed codes? Yes, they’re here now, after an update to the game. Brought to you by Studio Unleashed, Hunter X Unleashed lets you take on trials and hone your abilities, loosely based on the hit anime Hunter X Hunter.

While we eagerly await some codes for Hunter X Unleashed, check out these other Roblox pages including Striker Odyssey codes, Starving Artists codes, and Project Slayers codes.

New Hunter X Unleashed codes

Here are all the active Hunter X Unleashed codes:

Two – clan reroll

– clan reroll Two2 – reroll

– reroll One – clan reroll

– clan reroll One1 – reroll

– reroll 224 – removes oath

Expired codes:

FreeNenColorReroll

FreeOathReset

450kVisitsClanReroll

700kVisitsClan

800kVisitsClan

850kVisitsHatsu

750kVisitsHatsu

8kFavouritesHatsu

4kLikesHatsu

550kVisitsSPR

4.5kLikesClan

650kVisitsClan

3.5kLikesClanReroll

2kLikesNenReroll

KaydenIsHuge

2kLikesOathReset

DoubleShutdown

MobileSupport!

ForgotToPublishLol

300kVisitsSPR

300kVisitsHatsu

SozForBug

1KLIKESCLAN

UpdatePart1Clan

UpdatePart1NenColor

UpdatePart1Hatsu

UpdatePart1Oath

UpdatePart1SPR

How do I redeem Hunter X Unleashed codes?

You can now redeem codes in Hunter X Unleashed. Follow these steps:

Open Hunter X Unleashed in Roblox

When you’re in the game, click the present box icon in the bottom right

Type or paste in codes one at a time, and hit enter

There you go! Free rerolls.

What are Hunter X Unleashed codes?

For now, we can’t say exactly what these codes may hold if we get them in the future. It’s likely that Hunter X Unleashed codes provide cash, boosts, or rerolls, but we need to wait and see if the developer creates some.

Meanwhile, here are even more active games with plenty of freebies – take a look at the Stand Proud codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, and Anime Tales codes guides on Pocket Tactics.