Hunter X Unleashed codes October 2023

Eager Roblox players are wondering – are there any Hunter X Unleashed codes? Yes, they’re here now, after an update to the game. Brought to you by Studio Unleashed, Hunter X Unleashed lets you take on trials and hone your abilities, loosely based on the hit anime Hunter X Hunter.
While we eagerly await some codes for Hunter X Unleashed, check out these other Roblox pages including Striker Odyssey codes, Starving Artists codes, and Project Slayers codes.
New Hunter X Unleashed codes
Here are all the active Hunter X Unleashed codes:
- Two – clan reroll
- Two2 – reroll
- One – clan reroll
- One1 – reroll
- 224 – removes oath
Expired codes:
- FreeNenColorReroll
- FreeOathReset
- 450kVisitsClanReroll
- 700kVisitsClan
- 800kVisitsClan
- 850kVisitsHatsu
- 750kVisitsHatsu
- 8kFavouritesHatsu
- 4kLikesHatsu
- 550kVisitsSPR
- 4.5kLikesClan
- 650kVisitsClan
- 3.5kLikesClanReroll
- 2kLikesNenReroll
- KaydenIsHuge
- 2kLikesOathReset
- DoubleShutdown
- MobileSupport!
- ForgotToPublishLol
- 300kVisitsSPR
- 300kVisitsHatsu
- SozForBug
- 1KLIKESCLAN
- UpdatePart1Clan
- UpdatePart1NenColor
- UpdatePart1Hatsu
- UpdatePart1Oath
- UpdatePart1SPR
How do I redeem Hunter X Unleashed codes?
You can now redeem codes in Hunter X Unleashed. Follow these steps:
- Open Hunter X Unleashed in Roblox
- When you’re in the game, click the present box icon in the bottom right
- Type or paste in codes one at a time, and hit enter
There you go! Free rerolls.
What are Hunter X Unleashed codes?
For now, we can’t say exactly what these codes may hold if we get them in the future. It’s likely that Hunter X Unleashed codes provide cash, boosts, or rerolls, but we need to wait and see if the developer creates some.
Meanwhile, here are even more active games with plenty of freebies – take a look at the Stand Proud codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, and Anime Tales codes guides on Pocket Tactics.