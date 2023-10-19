Striker Odyssey codes October 2023

If you’re a fan of anime, soccer (or football), and Roblox, then grab these Striker Odyssey codes to perform almost endless rerolls of your character as you send shot after shot at an unwitting goalie. Striker Odyssey isn’t just a ball-kicking simulator, though, it’s set in the world of Blue Lock, the hit anime series.

New Striker Odyssey codes

Here are all the active Striker Odyssey codes:

GOJONOO – free spins

– free spins 20MVisits – free spins

– free spins 45KFavorites- free spins

free spins 20MVisitsSP – SP reset

– SP reset 45KFavoritesSP – SP reset

– SP reset 35KLikes – spins

– spins SPReset1- SP reset

SP reset SPReset2- SP reset

SP reset SPINSCode – spins

– spins LUFFY5GEAR – spins

– spins NewSPResetCodeWow – SP reset

– SP reset NewCodeWow – free rewards

– free rewards 32KLikesSPReset – SP reset

– SP reset KAISERSPReset – SP reset

– SP reset KAISER – spins

– spins 30KLikes – spins

– spins AIKU – spins

– spins 27KLikesSPReset – SP reset

– SP reset 25KLikes – spins

– spins 10MVisits2 – spins

– spins LOKI – spins

– spins 22KLikesSPReset – SP reset

– SP reset 20KLikes – three prodigy spins and 35 spins

Expired codes:

17KLikesSPReset

Shidou

NewCode

15KLikes

12KLikesSPReset

10KLikes

BarouUpd

1MVisits

7KLikes

3KLikes

2kLikes

NewCode

HappySPReset

YenAndProdigy

ShutdownSPReset

LastShutdownReal

RELEASE

LikesCode

LikesCode2

Shutdown

AnotherShutdown

How do I redeem Striker Odyssey codes?

Here’s how to use these free Striker Odyssey codes.

Open up Striker Odyssey in Roblox

Click the ‘Customize’ option

In the very bottom left, there is a code box with a YouTube symbol above it

Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit enter

There you go – plenty of free spins!

What are Striker Odyssey codes?

Unlike other Roblox developers, the creator of Striker Odyssey doesn’t use a Twitter account to release codes – that’s why we’ve got them all written right here. The codes give free boosts for players in the game. For now, these Striker Odyssey codes provide a ton of free spins – and prodigy spins – to reroll stats in the game. In the future, we may get codes that provide cosmetics, outfits, or any currency heading to the game.

