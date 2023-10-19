Striker Odyssey codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Striker Odyssey codes.
If you’re a fan of anime, soccer (or football), and Roblox, then grab these Striker Odyssey codes to perform almost endless rerolls of your character as you send shot after shot at an unwitting goalie. Striker Odyssey isn’t just a ball-kicking simulator, though, it’s set in the world of Blue Lock, the hit anime series.
Not quite satiated with these codes alone? Check out our Rage of Demon King tier list and Rage of Demon King codes to go with it, these Slayers Unleashed codes, or delve into our list of the best mobile games right now.
New Striker Odyssey codes
Here are all the active Striker Odyssey codes:
- GOJONOO – free spins
- 20MVisits – free spins
- 45KFavorites- free spins
- 20MVisitsSP – SP reset
- 45KFavoritesSP – SP reset
- 35KLikes – spins
- SPReset1- SP reset
- SPReset2- SP reset
- SPINSCode – spins
- LUFFY5GEAR – spins
- NewSPResetCodeWow – SP reset
- NewCodeWow – free rewards
- 32KLikesSPReset – SP reset
- KAISERSPReset – SP reset
- KAISER – spins
- 30KLikes – spins
- AIKU – spins
- 27KLikesSPReset – SP reset
- 25KLikes – spins
- 10MVisits2 – spins
- LOKI – spins
- 22KLikesSPReset – SP reset
- 20KLikes – three prodigy spins and 35 spins
Expired codes:
- 17KLikesSPReset
- Shidou
- NewCode
- 15KLikes
- 12KLikesSPReset
- 10KLikes
- BarouUpd
- 1MVisits
- 7KLikes
- 3KLikes
- 2kLikes
- NewCode
- HappySPReset
- YenAndProdigy
- ShutdownSPReset
- LastShutdownReal
- RELEASE
- LikesCode
- LikesCode2
- Shutdown
- AnotherShutdown
How do I redeem Striker Odyssey codes?
Here’s how to use these free Striker Odyssey codes.
- Open up Striker Odyssey in Roblox
- Click the ‘Customize’ option
- In the very bottom left, there is a code box with a YouTube symbol above it
- Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit enter
There you go – plenty of free spins!
What are Striker Odyssey codes?
Unlike other Roblox developers, the creator of Striker Odyssey doesn’t use a Twitter account to release codes – that’s why we’ve got them all written right here. The codes give free boosts for players in the game. For now, these Striker Odyssey codes provide a ton of free spins – and prodigy spins – to reroll stats in the game. In the future, we may get codes that provide cosmetics, outfits, or any currency heading to the game.
We at Pocket Tactics have a ton of code page recommendations. Here are the latest Project Slayers codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Yeet a Friend codes. If you want some triple-A action then why not check out our list of all the Mortal Kombat 1 characters, right here?