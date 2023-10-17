Anime Tales codes October 2023

Everyone’s anime hero adventure benefits from some help, so we’ve got all the latest Anime Tales codes for you. These codes grant multiple items including cash, boosts, and some shiny gems to spend on extra buffs and items in the anime-flavored multiplayer simulator game.

New Anime Tales codes

There are currently no active Anime Tales codes.

Expired codes:

APOLOGIES

world2

REVAMP

Statrevamp

STATREVAMP

sungod

updatepls

devilfruits

10KBLUEBIRD

morefix

daily4bxp

10KLIKES

UPDATE2

ANIMETALES

SUBTOKELVINGTS

REROLL

TY1M

Dysche

KELVIN

RELEASE

How do I redeem Anime Tales codes?

Using these codes is super easy. Just follow these steps:

Open up Anime Tales in Roblox

Once you’re in, open the menu and hit the codes icon with the Twitter logo on it

Type or paste in each code one by one and hit redeem

Enjoy your free stuff!

What are Anime Tales codes?

Developer KelvinGTS creates these handy codes for Anime Tales codes and releases them on Twitter. Some of these codes expire quickly, so make sure to grab them soon! The codes provide currencies, boosts, and occasionally items to help in-game.

