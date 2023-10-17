Anime Tales codes October 2023

Use these Roblox Anime Tales codes to take your own animated tale to the maximum with a supply of free coins, gems, and more helpful items.

Anime Tales codes: two animated fighters with angry faces
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 17, 2023: We checked for new Anime Tales codes.

Everyone’s anime hero adventure benefits from some help, so we’ve got all the latest Anime Tales codes for you. These codes grant multiple items including cash, boosts, and some shiny gems to spend on extra buffs and items in the anime-flavored multiplayer simulator game.

If you find yourself looking for more mobile gaming goodies, then try these Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Project Slayers codes for a pile of extra items.

New Anime Tales codes

There are currently no active Anime Tales codes.

Expired codes:

  • APOLOGIES
  • world2
  • REVAMP
  • APOLOGIES
  • Statrevamp
  • STATREVAMP
  • sungod
  • updatepls
  • devilfruits
  • 10KBLUEBIRD
  • morefix
  • daily4bxp
  • 10KLIKES
  • UPDATE2
  • ANIMETALES
  • SUBTOKELVINGTS
  • REROLL
  • TY1M
  • Dysche
  • KELVIN
  • RELEASE

How to redeem Anime Tales codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Anime Tales codes?

Using these codes is super easy. Just follow these steps:

  • Open up Anime Tales in Roblox
  • Once you’re in, open the menu and hit the codes icon with the Twitter logo on it
  • Type or paste in each code one by one and hit redeem
  • Enjoy your free stuff!

What are Anime Tales codes?

Developer KelvinGTS creates these handy codes for Anime Tales codes and releases them on Twitter. Some of these codes expire quickly, so make sure to grab them soon! The codes provide currencies, boosts, and occasionally items to help in-game.

We have a ton of recommendations for you – check out the best mobile games to play in 2023, our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, and our guide to all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrines.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.