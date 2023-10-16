Stand Proud codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Stand Proud codes.
If you like anime and especially enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, you’re bound to love our Stand Proud codes guide, as this list gives you a bunch of freebies for the Roblox experience. Naturally, you can expect to meet some familiar faces, go head-to-head with some tough enemies, and just have an all-around blast.
Stand Proud codes
Active codes:
- FallingAwayFromWhereIStand – 9999 Yen
- NextUpdateComingSoon – 9999 Yen
- TheTrinityUpdate – 9999 Yen
- StoneExperience – 4999 Yen
- ScrewDataIssues – 4999 Yen
- ithoughtilostyou – 4999 Yen
- TheWorldAlternativeUniverse – 4999 Yen
- NewStandReworks – 4999 Yen
- ShiningSematary – universal reskins, Sematary, and Lil Shine
Expired codes:
- FullStackTheseNuts
- Thanksfor50kAnd10MVistS
- Insta350Followers
- Twitter10K
- NewUpdate2
- Acloudyskye
- Anamaguchi
- ThanksFor40k
- PurpleOverMyHead
- MonstersInMyBasement
- WeReached2kPlayers
- SORRYFORTHETROUBLE
- YoAngelo
- NewUpdate1_5
- ListenTo_acloudyskyefor
- ThanksFir31kLikes
- NoWay32Like
- SorryMobilePlayers
- WOWThanksFor1kPlayers
- Likes30K
- MaintenanceIsOver
- StandingProudReleasedLol
How do I redeem Stand Proud codes?
To redeem Stand Proud codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Stand Proud
- Tap the Twitter button
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
What are Stand Proud codes?
Stand Proud codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, rEd*+ Eyez Studio, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.
There you have it, all of the current Stand Proud codes. For some less blocky action, give our best anime games list a read.