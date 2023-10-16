Stand Proud codes October 2023

If you like anime and especially enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, you’re bound to love our Stand Proud codes guide, as this list gives you a bunch of freebies for the Roblox experience. Naturally, you can expect to meet some familiar faces, go head-to-head with some tough enemies, and just have an all-around blast.

Stand Proud codes

Active codes:

FallingAwayFromWhereIStand – 9999 Yen

– 9999 Yen NextUpdateComingSoon – 9999 Yen

9999 Yen TheTrinityUpdate – 9999 Yen

– 9999 Yen StoneExperience – 4999 Yen

– 4999 Yen ScrewDataIssues – 4999 Yen

– 4999 Yen ithoughtilostyou – 4999 Yen

4999 Yen TheWorldAlternativeUniverse – 4999 Yen

4999 Yen NewStandReworks – 4999 Yen

4999 Yen ShiningSematary – universal reskins, Sematary, and Lil Shine

Expired codes:

How do I redeem Stand Proud codes?

To redeem Stand Proud codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Stand Proud

Tap the Twitter button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Stand Proud codes?

Stand Proud codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, rEd*+ Eyez Studio, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

There you have it, all of the current Stand Proud codes. For some less blocky action, give our best anime games list a read.